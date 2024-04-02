Cost Crisis Halts Taranaki Cathedral Strengthening Project: $8.5M Funding Shortfall

The Taranaki Cathedral earthquake strengthening project in New Plymouth, known for being New Zealand's oldest stone church, has ground to a sudden halt. Faced with an unexpected $8.5 million funding shortfall, efforts are now channeled towards bridging this gap to resume work within two years.

Historic Significance and Financial Challenges

Constructed in 1846, the Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary stands as a testament to New Zealand's rich history, playing a pivotal role during the Taranaki Wars of the 1860s. The current project not only aims at earthquake strengthening but also includes upgrades to enhance its educational and reconciliation capabilities through Te Whare Hononga. Initially estimated at $20 million, the project's budget has now ballooned to $28.8 million, with seismic strengthening costs alone jumping from $10 million in 2019 to $21.4 million in 2023. Dean Jay Ruka attributes this sharp increase to the impacts of COVID-19, soaring inflation, and extended project timelines.

Efforts to Bridge the Funding Gap

The sudden withdrawal of financial underwrites and the absence of alternative immediate funding sources have left the cathedral in a precarious position. However, Dean Ruka remains optimistic, outlining ongoing efforts to secure the necessary $8.5 million. These efforts are crucial, as securing the remaining funds will enable the cathedral to unlock an additional $2.7 million from Kānoa. The project's significance extends beyond mere structural enhancement, aiming to foster peace, reconciliation, and educational opportunities in connection with the region's history and its relationship with iwi Māori.

Community and Vision for the Future

The project, albeit paused, has already seen the completion of Te Whare Hononga and the relocation and renovation of St Mary's vicarage, setting a strong foundation for future goals. The cathedral's vision encompasses becoming an educational centre of excellence, focusing on peace, reconciliation, conflict resolution, and restorative justice. With a comprehensive funding strategy in place, including contributions from various trusts, the wider Anglican Church, and community donations, the cathedral aims to overcome the current financial hurdles and continue its journey towards remediation and reconciliation.