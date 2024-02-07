Community Rallies to Safeguard Historic Pubs in West Midlands

In response to the tragic fire and subsequent demolition of the historic wonky pub in Himley, Staffordshire Police have made six arrests. This incident has sparked a significant outcry and mobilization from the community, leading to the launch of a campaign by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) to protect cherished historical pubs. This initiative, titled 'List Your Local', enables residents to nominate pubs of historical significance in the West Midlands for listed status, safeguarding them from future damage or destruction.

Advertisment

Historic Pubs Nominated for Preservation

The first wave of nominations includes The Mitre, The Duke William, The Queens Head, Pretty Bricks, and Ye Old Leathern Bottel. These establishments are not just ordinary pubs—they are repositories of local history and culture, with some dating as far back as the 16th century. They boast notable historical features and unique architectural elements that set them apart as living testaments to the region's rich past. The WMCA has submitted a comprehensive list of these pubs to Historic England for listing recommendations.

Community Engagement in Protecting Local Heritage

Advertisment

A moving memorial for the Crooked House was held six months following its demolition, highlighting the deep-seated connection the community feels towards local pubs. The 'List Your Local' initiative has so far received over 150 submissions from the public, eager to protect their favourite watering holes. Astonishingly, some nominations have come from as far as Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, demonstrating the far-reaching importance of this initiative. Out of the 155 nominations received, 65 are individual pubs, with 25 already enjoying heritage listed status.

A Proactive Approach to Pub Protection

In addition to processing nominations, the WMCA and CAMRA are taking active steps to ensure the ongoing survival of these beloved establishments. They are reviewing local plans to better protect pubs and advocating for the extension of the hospitality discount rate on business rates. Since April 2021, a concerning 81 pub closures have been identified in the West Midlands, and shockingly, 21 pubs across England have been demolished without planning permission in just the first half of 2023. This campaign is a much-needed intervention to halt this distressing trend and preserve the region's historic pubs for future generations.