Colorado's Automobile Revolution: The Early Days and Their Lasting Impact

At the dawn of the 20th century, Colorado found itself at the cusp of a transportation revolution that would shape its economy, culture, and very landscape. The year 1899 marked an epochal moment with the arrival of the first Colorado-owned automobile in Denver, an electric Columbia auto. This event heralded the beginning of an era that saw the rapid adoption and growth of automobiles across the state, a narrative intertwined with human ambition, technological innovation, and the evolving American dream.

Advertisment

The Dawn of the Automobile Age in Colorado

In the late 1890s, the streets of Colorado were dominated by horse-drawn carriages, bicycles, and pedestrians. The introduction of the automobile was met with curiosity, skepticism, and even fear. By 1901, the landscape began to change significantly; automobiles, though still a rarity, started symbolizing progress and modernity. The first recorded visit of an automobile to Grand Junction in April 1901, and the subsequent purchase of an auto by John Beard, a Fruita druggist, underscored the growing allure of these mechanical marvels.

The early adopters faced challenges, from mechanical failures to societal backlash. Complaints about the dangers posed by motorcars to horses and pedestrians became common, reflecting the tension between old and new. Despite these hurdles, the steam-powered Locomobile emerged as a popular choice among early enthusiasts. Notably, in 1900, W.B. Felker, a Denver bicycle shop owner, began selling Locomobiles, marking the first automobile advertisement in the Denver Post. This period also witnessed audacious attempts, such as John Brishen Walker's failed endeavor to drive up Pike's Peak in a Locomobile, illustrating the spirit of adventure and experimentation that characterized the early automotive age in Colorado.

Advertisment

Transition and Transformation

As the 20th century progressed, the automobile industry underwent rapid changes. The transition from steam to gasoline power marked a pivotal shift, with Locomobile abandoning steam for gasoline in 1904. This era also saw the introduction of the first internal-combustion automobile in Colorado, an Oldsmobile purchased by a Cañon City doctor in 1901. This particular vehicle’s first trip through town was memorable, not just for its novelty, but for the chaos it caused, frightening a horse and resulting in a buggy flipping over.

Despite these initial setbacks, the appeal of automobiles continued to grow. By 1902, while automobiles were not common in Grand Junction, concerns and discussions about them dominated local newspapers. This period also witnessed significant infrastructural developments, such as the commencement of work on 'the State Road,' a monumental project connecting Denver to Grand Junction through Glenwood Canyon. The completion of such roads was essential for the automobile's adoption, facilitating travel across the rugged terrain of Colorado.

Advertisment

The Road Ahead

The early years of automobile history in Colorado were marked by a series of milestones and challenges. From the arrival of the first Colorado-owned automobile to the advent of statewide automobile registration in 1913, these developments were not merely about transportation. They symbolized a broader societal transformation, reflecting changes in lifestyle, economy, and the environment. The money from automobile licenses, earmarked for road improvements, highlighted the growing recognition of the car's central role in American life.

In this narrative of progress and change, Colorado's early automobile history is a testament to human ingenuity, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of advancement. The roads that were built and the cars that traversed them laid the foundation for the modern state of Colorado, shaping its identity and destiny in the century that followed. As we look back on these pioneering days, we are reminded of the enduring spirit of innovation that drives us forward, on the roads and beyond.