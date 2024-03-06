Clemson University Students Unearth 18th Century Flintlock Pistol in Charleston Tenement Basement

During an educational exploration of a historic tenement in Charleston, South Carolina, students from Clemson University's Historic Structures Report class stumbled upon a remarkable find.

Led by instructor Kristopher King, the class discovered what appears to be a flintlock-style pistol in the basement, a space filled with centuries-old debris. The heavily rusted condition of the artifact has made immediate identification challenging, with King noting the unusual metal handle that deviates from traditional flintlock designs.

Uncovering History in Charleston's Depths

The discovery was made as the class was conducting a comprehensive study of the three-story home on Tradd Street, a property with a rich history dating back to the 1780s reconstruction. Charleston, with its founding in the 1670s, boasts a long list of historic structures, but the Tradd Street home stands out not only for its age but also for its significance in the post-Civil War era.

The building was once owned by William James Parker, a former enslaved apprentice who became a successful business owner after purchasing the property from his former owners. This transition highlights a pivotal chapter in Charleston's history, showcasing the rise of Black business ownership following the abolition of slavery.

Challenges and Discoveries

One of the significant challenges faced by the students was navigating the cramped and debris-filled basement, which had remained largely undisturbed for decades. This untouched environment likely contributed to the preservation of the flintlock pistol, among other artifacts like bottles, tiles, teapots, and remnants of the tin shop once operated on the property. The discovery of a stencil with a maker's mark, currently under research, could further illuminate the history of the tin shop's operations and its significance in the area.

Implications of the Find

The Tradd Street home, currently privately owned, has become an invaluable source of historical artifacts, with the owners retaining possession of the flintlock pistol and other discoveries. While there are no plans for the preservation or public exhibition of the pistol, its discovery adds a new layer to the narrative of Charleston's complex history. The city, known for its resilience through numerous attacks and bombardments during the American Revolution and Civil War, continues to reveal secrets of its past, offering insights into the lives and practices of its former inhabitants. As the Historic Structures Report class continues its exploration, more artifacts are likely to emerge, each contributing to the rich tapestry of Charleston's historical legacy.