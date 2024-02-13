It was a life devoted to preserving history, ensuring the past wouldn't be lost to the sands of time. Christine Penney, an archivist par excellence, passed away on February 13, 2024, at the age of 81. Her career, spanning over three decades, was a testament to her unwavering commitment to special collections and archival materials.

A Legacy Etched in History

Christine Penney's journey began at the University of Birmingham library, where she served as the archivist for 34 years. In 1990, she ascended to the role of head of special collections. During her tenure, Penney was instrumental in expanding the collection beyond its core papers from the Chamberlain family. She oversaw the deposit of papers from former Prime Minister Anthony Eden, the Church Missionary Society archive, and papers from notable figures such as Nöel Coward and Leslie Weatherhead.

Guardian of the Archives

Penney was a dedicated defender of the collections in her care. She ensured adequate security, conservation practices, and user services. She introduced information technology to improve access to collections and prioritized staff training. Her efforts to modernize the archival process were ahead of their time, making it easier for researchers and visitors to access the wealth of historical information housed within the library's walls.

Beyond the Archives

Beyond her professional achievements, Penney was known for her warmth and unfailing positivity. She was a well-loved, loyal, and supportive friend and colleague. Even after her cancer diagnosis six years ago, she remained a beacon of hope and resilience.

In the world of archival collections, Penney's contribution is significant. Her work has ensured that countless historical records, papers, and photographs related to the college's history and the greater Chicago area are preserved and accessible for future generations.

Today, her legacy lives on in the 30 Harvard repositories, where special collections and archival materials continue to hold importance. The HOLLIS for Archival Discovery tool, which Penney championed, allows researchers to find special collections with ease. However, not all collections have a finding aid, making the role of archivists like Penney even more crucial.

In memory of Christine Penney, institutions like the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Special Collections continue to receive grants for processing valuable archival materials. A recent grant of $144,049 by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC) will help process the papers of Dr. Tommie Brown, a former UTC professor, department head, and state legislator.

As we remember Christine Penney, we are reminded of the importance of preserving our past. Her life's work serves as a reminder that every piece of history, no matter how small, has a story to tell.

In the end, Penney's life was more than just a career in archival collections. It was a testament to the power of preservation, the importance of history, and the enduring impact of a life well-lived.

Note: This article is a tribute to Christine Penney, a dedicated archivist who passed away on February 13, 2024. It highlights her contributions to the field of archival collections and her unwavering commitment to preserving history. The article also emphasizes the importance of special collections and the role of archivists in preserving our past for future generations.