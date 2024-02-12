Chitopotro: Sreebash Basak's Magical Journey Through Bengali Folklore

Unveiling the tapestry of our roots: Sreebash Basak's 'Chitopotro' enchants Dhaka

Sreebash Basak breathes life into folklore at Safiuddin Shilpalay

On February 9, 2024, the Safiuddin Shilpalay in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, became a vibrant sanctuary of tradition and culture as it welcomed Sreebash Basak's first solo art exhibition, 'Chitopotro'. With 35 captivating paintings and an awe-inspiring 20 feet long scroll painting, Basak invites us on a journey to rediscover the rich heritage that lies at the heart of our identity.

The three enchanting series: 'Bangla Mayer Chhele', 'Sokha-Shokhi', and 'Koinna'

The exhibition captures the essence of Bengali folklore through three distinct series. 'Bangla Mayer Chhele' pays homage to the enduring characters that have been passed down through generations, while 'Sokha-Shokhi' celebrates the beauty of flora and fauna, and 'Koinna' brings to life traditional folk motifs.

Delicately crafted using watercolour, poster colour, and acrylic, each piece tells a story that resonates deeply with the audience, evoking a sense of pride and nostalgia.

'Chitramalay Bangladesh': A visual symphony of history

The pièce de résistance of the exhibition is undoubtedly the 20 feet long scroll painting titled 'Chitramalay Bangladesh'. This intricate visual narrative takes us on a chronological journey through the most significant milestones in our nation's history.

From the Language Movement to the War of Independence, and culminating in Victory Day, Basak masterfully weaves together the threads of our shared past, reminding us of the resilience and hope that have shaped our collective consciousness.

As the exhibition enters its final days, 'Chitopotro' stands as a testament to the power of art in preserving and celebrating the cultural tapestry of our land. Sreebash Basak's works not only captivate the eye but also stir the soul, inviting us to reconnect with the stories that have shaped our identity.

In these turbulent times, 'Chitopotro' serves as a gentle reminder of the beauty and strength that can be found in our roots. As we stand in awe of Basak's masterful creations, we are reminded of the importance of cherishing our heritage and passing it on to future generations.