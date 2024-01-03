Champagne, Sweets and Savories: A Cultural Celebration and Fundraiser by The Ridge Historical Society

The Ridge Historical Society, the custodian of local architectural heritage, is all set to host its annual fundraiser, Champagne, Sweets and Savories, on January 6, 2024. The event, scheduled to take place from 7 to 11 p.m., will be held at the Graver-Driscoll House, a symbolic location at 10621 S. Seeley Ave.

Evening of Culture and Celebration

Designed as a delightful evening for the community, the event offers a unique blend of camaraderie, culture, and charity. It serves not merely as a social gathering but as a platform to engage with, and contribute to, the preservation and promotion of the area’s historical and architectural legacy. The fundraiser is also an opportunity to usher in the New Year with a sense of purpose and a commitment to a historical cause.

Popular Exhibits and Surprises

A highlight of the evening is the showcasing of popular exhibits like Louise Barwick’s Lost Ridge and Lost & Found. These exhibits, focusing on local architecture, add an educational and cultural dimension to the event, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of local lore and heritage. The guests will also be treated to door prizes and surprises throughout the evening, infusing the event with a festive atmosphere.

More than a Fundraiser

This annual event by The Ridge Historical Society is a testament to the power of community engagement in supporting and safeguarding local history. It underscores the importance of collective participation in ensuring the preservation of our architectural heritage, thereby contributing to the cultural fabric of the community. As we step into the New Year, let’s remember that our history is not just a collection of stories and structures but a shared responsibility that shapes our present and future.