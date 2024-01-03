en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Champagne, Sweets and Savories: A Cultural Celebration and Fundraiser by The Ridge Historical Society

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Champagne, Sweets and Savories: A Cultural Celebration and Fundraiser by The Ridge Historical Society

The Ridge Historical Society, the custodian of local architectural heritage, is all set to host its annual fundraiser, Champagne, Sweets and Savories, on January 6, 2024. The event, scheduled to take place from 7 to 11 p.m., will be held at the Graver-Driscoll House, a symbolic location at 10621 S. Seeley Ave.

Evening of Culture and Celebration

Designed as a delightful evening for the community, the event offers a unique blend of camaraderie, culture, and charity. It serves not merely as a social gathering but as a platform to engage with, and contribute to, the preservation and promotion of the area’s historical and architectural legacy. The fundraiser is also an opportunity to usher in the New Year with a sense of purpose and a commitment to a historical cause.

Popular Exhibits and Surprises

A highlight of the evening is the showcasing of popular exhibits like Louise Barwick’s Lost Ridge and Lost & Found. These exhibits, focusing on local architecture, add an educational and cultural dimension to the event, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of local lore and heritage. The guests will also be treated to door prizes and surprises throughout the evening, infusing the event with a festive atmosphere.

More than a Fundraiser

This annual event by The Ridge Historical Society is a testament to the power of community engagement in supporting and safeguarding local history. It underscores the importance of collective participation in ensuring the preservation of our architectural heritage, thereby contributing to the cultural fabric of the community. As we step into the New Year, let’s remember that our history is not just a collection of stories and structures but a shared responsibility that shapes our present and future.

0
History Society
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Queensland Police Service: A Journey Through Time

By Geeta Pillai

Remembering Helen Halyard: A Legacy of Unyielding Commitment to Trotskyism

By Rafia Tasleem

Legacy of Longest Serving Calgary Councillor Dale Hodges: A Life Dedicated to Public Service

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tony Bennett: A Farewell to a Music Legend

By BNN Correspondents

La Vaughn Belle's 'Being of Myth and Memory': An Artistic Exploration ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
La Vaughn Belle's 'Being of Myth and Memory': An Artistic Exploration ...
heart comment 0
Earliest Known Human Architecture Discovered in Zambia

By BNN Correspondents

Earliest Known Human Architecture Discovered in Zambia
MODERN SALON Magazine Marks a Century of Beauty Industry Insights

By Rafia Tasleem

MODERN SALON Magazine Marks a Century of Beauty Industry Insights
Unearthing History: Rare Medieval Cemetery Found at Fonmon Castle

By BNN Correspondents

Unearthing History: Rare Medieval Cemetery Found at Fonmon Castle
Lenggong Valley: An Archaeological Goldmine Charting Human Prehistory

By BNN Correspondents

Lenggong Valley: An Archaeological Goldmine Charting Human Prehistory
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Wrestling Season Heats Up: Key Matchups, Recovery Updates, and Upcoming Tournaments
11 seconds
High School Wrestling Season Heats Up: Key Matchups, Recovery Updates, and Upcoming Tournaments
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
37 seconds
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
39 seconds
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
43 seconds
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
44 seconds
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
44 seconds
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
48 seconds
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
49 seconds
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
54 seconds
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app