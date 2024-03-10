Century-Old Jhankar Near Mullaperiyar Dam: Insight into Riveting Past and Construction

In the verdant expanses of Idukki district, an ancient relic of engineering marvel stands quietly by the Mullaperiyar dam. A century-old Jhankar, a testament to the ingenuity of past construction methodologies, has recently caught the attention of historians and engineers alike, offering a unique window into the construction era of one of India's oldest dams. K. Sivaprasad, a prominent figure in the field of ship technology, sheds light on this riveting piece of history.

Advertisment

Unveiling History

Constructed during the dam's building phase between 1886 and 1892, the Jhankar was pivotal for transporting materials across the waters, particularly large stones crucial for the dam's construction. Sivaprasad's examination reveals the vessel's hull was constructed using a riveting technique, a method prevalent a century ago for its durability and minimal impact on the steel's metallurgical properties. Despite the norm of a 30 to 35-year lifespan for such vessels, the Jhankar's exceptional state after more than 100 years is attributed to the superior quality of steel used, designed to withstand the challenges of a remote forest location.

Technological Legacy

Advertisment

Riveting, the process of overlapping steel plates connected by hammered nails, has proven to be a significantly strong joining technique, preserving the Jhankar's integrity over a century. The discovery of the Jhankar, along with the potential visibility of more such vessels during periods of low water levels in the reservoir, opens up a fascinating chapter in the history of shipbuilding and civil engineering practices of the past. The high-quality steel and riveting technique used in the Jhankar's construction not only ensured its longevity but also minimized damage over the years.

Preserving Heritage

The presence of the Jhankar near the Mullaperiyar dam not only highlights the advanced engineering skills of a bygone era but also emphasizes the importance of preserving such historical artifacts. These relics serve as tangible connections to our past, offering insights into the challenges and solutions devised by our predecessors. As efforts continue to uncover and document these historical pieces, the Jhankar stands as a symbol of technological heritage, bridging the gap between past and present engineering marvels.