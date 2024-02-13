Centuries-Old Wish to be Honored: Masses for Armada Invencible Casualty in Córdoba

In a remarkable turn of events, a centuries-old wish is set to be granted in the heart of Córdoba. Antonio de Ulloa y Sandoval, a casualty of the ill-fated Armada Invencible in 1588, expressed his dying wish for three masses to be held for his soul at the church of San Agustín in Córdoba. This long-forgotten plea, discovered by researcher Pedro Luis Chinchilla, will finally be honored by the Pontificia Real y Centenaria Hermandad y Cofradía de Nuestra Señora de las Angustias Coronada de Córdoba.

Unraveling the Mystery

For centuries, Antonio de Ulloa y Sandoval was believed to hail from Toro, Zamora. However, recent findings by Chinchilla have revealed that Ulloa was, in fact, a native of Córdoba. This revelation has paved the way for the fulfillment of his last testament, which was discovered by a Spanish captain in Ireland following the Armada's defeat.

A Plea from the Past

Ulloa's testament, penned before his execution by English forces in 1588, is a poignant reminder of the era's religious fervor. In it, he implores the saints and martyrs to intercede for his soul's salvation. Despite the passage of time, his words resonate with a sense of urgency and devotion that transcends the centuries.

Honoring a Forgotten Soul

The Pontificia Real y Centenaria Hermandad y Cofradía de Nuestra Señora de las Angustias Coronada de Córdoba will hold three masses at the church of San Agustín to honor Ulloa's memory. This act of remembrance, four centuries in the making, serves as a testament to the enduring power of human connection and the importance of preserving our shared history.

As we stand on the cusp of 2024, the fulfillment of Antonio de Ulloa y Sandoval's dying wish offers a poignant reminder of the past and its echoes in the present. In the hallowed halls of the church of San Agustín, his story will finally come full circle, a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the enduring power of a single plea from the heart.

