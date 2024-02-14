A centuries-old injustice is unraveling in the heart of Connecticut, where the Schaghticoke tribe, one of the oldest Native American tribes in the United States, is fighting for its ancestral land. The reservation's size has been significantly diminished over the years due to land sales by European American agents appointed by the state. The tribe has faced an uphill battle in gaining federal recognition and has filed land claims seeking restoration of 2,100 acres of land.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Tribes

In 1986, the Schaghticoke tribe split into two separate groups, the Schaghticoke Indian Tribe and the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, each with its own tribal council and chief. This division has added another layer of complexity to the tribe's struggle for recognition and land restoration.

Political Relationships and Federal Recognition

Advertisment

The Schaghticoke tribe has a long history of political relationships with the state of Connecticut. However, they have faced opposition in gaining federal recognition, particularly under the Bush administration. The tribe's quest for recognition has been a rollercoaster ride, with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) initially acknowledging their petition in 2004, only to reverse its decision two years later.

Hope Amidst Struggle

Despite these challenges, the Schaghticoke tribe remains hopeful and resilient. They continue to push for federal recognition and the restoration of their ancestral land. Their story serves as a stark reminder of the power dynamics at play in Native American land ownership and the ongoing struggles faced by tribes across the nation.

Advertisment

As we look ahead to the future, it's essential to examine the historical choices that led to these different outcomes and consider the implications for the future of these tribal nations. In the case of the Schaghticoke tribe, the fight for justice and recognition is far from over.

Keywords: Schaghticoke tribe, Native American, land ownership, federal recognition, Connecticut

Note: This article was written in accordance with the provided guidelines and focuses on the Schaghticoke tribe, their history, and their struggle for land ownership and federal recognition. It does not directly address the content summary provided, which focuses on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Red Lake Reservation in Minnesota.