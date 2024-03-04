Centenarian WWII Veteran Edna M. Ellis Passes Away in Scarborough, Leaves Lasting Legacy

On February 17, 2024, Scarborough witnessed the passing of Edna M. Ellis, a centenarian, World War II veteran, and beloved community member, leaving behind a legacy that spans continents and generations. Born in Bristol, England, Edna's journey from a Women's Land Army member during the tumultuous times of World War II to becoming a cherished American citizen encapsulates a remarkable story of resilience and adaptation.

From Bristol to Scarborough: A Life Well-Lived

Edna's early life in Bristol laid the foundation for a woman of strength and character. Joining the Women's Land Army, she contributed to the war effort in a role that demanded both courage and perseverance. Her marriage to American serviceman Robert L. Huggard in 1944 marked the beginning of an enduring bond, leading her to cross the Atlantic in 1946 with her two infant daughters to start anew in Maine. Her journey of integration into American society culminated in her becoming a citizen in 1969, a testament to her dedication to her adopted country.

A Legacy of Family and Service

Edna's life was characterized not just by her service during the war but also by the rich legacy she leaves behind. Predeceased by both her husbands and several children, she continued to be a pillar of strength for her surviving family members, including a daughter, a son, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Her life in America, marked by resilience and adaptability, serves as an inspiring story for her family and the wider community. The care provided by Scarborough Terrace in her later years and the private graveside service reflect the respect and love she garnered throughout her life.

Remembering Edna M. Ellis

Edna's passing marks the end of an era but also serves as a beacon of the impact one individual can have through a life of service, love, and resilience. Her story from a young woman in wartime England to a centenarian in Scarborough embodies the spirit of perseverance and the ability to create a lasting legacy despite life's trials. As the community and her family reflect on her life, the private reception and the opportunity to honor her memory through donations to Good Shepherd Food Bank in Lewiston highlight the ongoing impact of her legacy.

Edna M. Ellis's life story, marked by its humble beginnings, wartime service, and eventual settlement in a new country, demonstrates the profound ways in which individual lives weave into the broader tapestry of history and community. Her legacy, carried on by her descendants and remembered by all who knew her, continues to inspire and resonate within the hearts of many, serving as a reminder of the enduring strength of the human spirit.