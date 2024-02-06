Centenarian RAF Veteran Relives Glory Days with Spitfire Flight

History came alive as Jack Hemmings, a 102-year-old former squadron leader of the Royal Air Force (RAF), took to the skies once again in a Spitfire, an iconic British single-seat fighter aircraft. In achieving this remarkable feat, Hemmings not only relived his past experiences as a fighter pilot but also underscored the enduring spirit of servicemen and servicewomen of his era.

The Flight of Tribute and Remembrance

The flight, organized in Hemmings' honor, marked the 80th anniversary year of the D-day landings. It also paid a heartfelt tribute to a former RAF engineer who passed away in 2020. This commendable gesture served as a poignant reminder of the past, connecting the threads of history with the present.

A Veteran Soaring High

Describing his flight as 'absolutely delightful', Hemmings proved that age is indeed just a number. Despite the flight being 'very bumpy' and faster than what he was accustomed to during his air force days, he exhibited the same bravery that was a hallmark of his service during World War II. In fact, Hemmings was awarded the Air Force Cross for exemplary gallantry while flying during the war.

Charity Takes Flight

More than a personal milestone, Hemmings' flight in the Spitfire was also aimed at raising money for the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), a charity he co-founded nearly 80 years ago. This endeavor serves as a testament to Hemmings' lifelong commitment to service, demonstrating that his spirit of giving is as strong as his courage in the face of battle.