en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cambodia

Cambodia’s Queen Mother Donates Historical Books to The Phnom Penh Post

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
Cambodia’s Queen Mother Donates Historical Books to The Phnom Penh Post

Her Majesty Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk of Cambodia has graciously donated a collection of ten historically significant books to The Phnom Penh Post, a gesture that underscores the Queen Mother’s dedication to preserving Cambodia’s rich heritage and the pivotal role of the royal family in the country’s historical narrative. The presentation took place on January 11, 2024, opening a new chapter in the country’s public understanding of the lives and contributions of the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, the reigning King Norodom Sihamoni, and the Queen Mother herself.

Unveiling a Rich Tapestry of Royal Contributions

The collection spans a wide spectrum of topics, with each book serving as a testament to the multifaceted roles and responsibilities shouldered by the Cambodian monarchy. From biographies and personal journals to photographic chronicles and in-depth accounts of public appearances, diplomatic engagements, and royal functions, the publications offer readers a comprehensive perspective on the royal family’s endeavours.

Notably, the collection delves into the royal family’s humanitarian efforts, cultural preservation initiatives, promotion of education, environmental advocacy, and healthcare projects. These efforts are a testament to their unwavering commitment to the well-being and advancement of the Cambodian people.

Notable Works Among the Collection

The assortment includes several notable works. ‘The Queen Mother: An Eventful Life’ by Ambassador Julio A. Jeldres provides a reflective account of the Queen Mother’s life, emphasizing her unyielding dedication to duty. ‘Witness to History: The Journal of Cambodia’s Queen Mother’ presents an intimate and personal narrative of her experiences during some of Cambodia’s most tumultuous years.

A celebratory centennial photographic book honours the 100th birthday of King Father Norodom Sihanouk, capturing moments of commemoration in both Cambodia and China that pay tribute to his enduring legacy. A four-volume series, ‘Royal Activities and Achievements of Her Majesty Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk of Cambodia’, meticulously documents her extensive contributions from 2013 to 2022. These volumes highlight the Queen Mother’s active involvement in charitable work, cultural events, diplomatic relations, and her unwavering support for arts and education.

Preserving Heritage, Inspiring the Future

In presenting this collection, the Queen Mother is not merely donating books; she is sharing a wealth of knowledge and insights into the royal family’s pivotal role in shaping Cambodia. These contributions will serve as a resource for generations to come, inspiring them to continue the legacy of service and dedication to the nation’s growth and prosperity.

0
Cambodia History
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cambodia

See more
11 mins ago
Cambodian Peacekeepers Undergo Training in Weapon and Explosive Management
On January 8, in an effort to fortify global security measures and prevent illicit use of weapons and explosives, the National Centre for Peacekeeping Forces (NPMEC) in conjunction with the Ministry of National Defence’s General Department of Technical Equipment, held a workshop to disseminate laws, sub-decrees, and procedures for managing weapons and explosives. The workshop,
Cambodian Peacekeepers Undergo Training in Weapon and Explosive Management
Cambodia's Tbong Khmum Province to Host Annual Traditional Fishing Ceremony
4 hours ago
Cambodia's Tbong Khmum Province to Host Annual Traditional Fishing Ceremony
Cambodia to Host First Khmer Literature Dictation Contest: A Step Towards Cultural Preservation
8 hours ago
Cambodia to Host First Khmer Literature Dictation Contest: A Step Towards Cultural Preservation
Cambodian Disabled People's Organisation Champions Digital Empowerment with Innovative App
13 mins ago
Cambodian Disabled People's Organisation Champions Digital Empowerment with Innovative App
Cambodia's NCDD Approves $1.8 Billion Budget for Local Development
15 mins ago
Cambodia's NCDD Approves $1.8 Billion Budget for Local Development
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
2 hours ago
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
Latest Headlines
World News
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
3 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
3 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
4 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
5 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
5 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
5 mins
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
5 mins
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
6 mins
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
6 mins
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
11 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
18 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app