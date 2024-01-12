Cambodia’s Queen Mother Donates Historical Books to The Phnom Penh Post

Her Majesty Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk of Cambodia has graciously donated a collection of ten historically significant books to The Phnom Penh Post, a gesture that underscores the Queen Mother’s dedication to preserving Cambodia’s rich heritage and the pivotal role of the royal family in the country’s historical narrative. The presentation took place on January 11, 2024, opening a new chapter in the country’s public understanding of the lives and contributions of the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, the reigning King Norodom Sihamoni, and the Queen Mother herself.

Unveiling a Rich Tapestry of Royal Contributions

The collection spans a wide spectrum of topics, with each book serving as a testament to the multifaceted roles and responsibilities shouldered by the Cambodian monarchy. From biographies and personal journals to photographic chronicles and in-depth accounts of public appearances, diplomatic engagements, and royal functions, the publications offer readers a comprehensive perspective on the royal family’s endeavours.

Notably, the collection delves into the royal family’s humanitarian efforts, cultural preservation initiatives, promotion of education, environmental advocacy, and healthcare projects. These efforts are a testament to their unwavering commitment to the well-being and advancement of the Cambodian people.

Notable Works Among the Collection

The assortment includes several notable works. ‘The Queen Mother: An Eventful Life’ by Ambassador Julio A. Jeldres provides a reflective account of the Queen Mother’s life, emphasizing her unyielding dedication to duty. ‘Witness to History: The Journal of Cambodia’s Queen Mother’ presents an intimate and personal narrative of her experiences during some of Cambodia’s most tumultuous years.

A celebratory centennial photographic book honours the 100th birthday of King Father Norodom Sihanouk, capturing moments of commemoration in both Cambodia and China that pay tribute to his enduring legacy. A four-volume series, ‘Royal Activities and Achievements of Her Majesty Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk of Cambodia’, meticulously documents her extensive contributions from 2013 to 2022. These volumes highlight the Queen Mother’s active involvement in charitable work, cultural events, diplomatic relations, and her unwavering support for arts and education.

Preserving Heritage, Inspiring the Future

In presenting this collection, the Queen Mother is not merely donating books; she is sharing a wealth of knowledge and insights into the royal family’s pivotal role in shaping Cambodia. These contributions will serve as a resource for generations to come, inspiring them to continue the legacy of service and dedication to the nation’s growth and prosperity.