Cártama Unveils 'Remedios Coronada': A Tribute to Our Lady of Remedies' Historic South American Journey

Imagine a tale woven through time, across continents, bridging cultures. In the heart of Cártama, a town steeped in history and devotion, a new initiative titled 'Remedios Coronada - La Virgen que Recorrió América' breathes life into an extraordinary journey undertaken between 1936 and 1938. This project, spearheaded by the town hall, commemorates the travels of the town's patron, Nuestra Señora de los Remedios (Our Lady of Remedies), across the vast landscapes of South America, marking a historical link between the small Spanish town and the South American continent.

A Journey Through Time and Cultures

The centerpiece of this initiative is a visitor centre, dedicated to narrating the patron's story, accompanied by nine mosaic plaques placed along the traditional processional route. These plaques, inspired by texts from 'The Minstrel and the Pilgrim Virgin' by local writer Francisco Baquero Luque, depict the Virgin's passage through 18 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru. Each mosaic serves as a window into the past, inviting visitors to step into a narrative that intertwines faith, culture, and history.

The Pilgrimage of Faith

This extraordinary journey was undertaken by poet González Marín and his assistant, just before the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, carrying the iconic image of Our Lady of Remedies across the South American continent. The expedition aimed to strengthen ties and share the spiritual essence of Cártama's patron with distant lands. April 23, the patron's feast day, sees the town come alive, as the processional itinerary depicted in the mosaics is followed, rekindling the historical and spiritual connections established during those two pivotal years.

Connecting Continents

The 'Remedios Coronada' project is not only a tribute to a historical journey but also a bridge connecting Cártama with South America. A booklet recounting the Virgin's journey is available at the visitor centre, offering both locals and tourists a deeper understanding of this shared heritage. Through this initiative, Cártama's town hall aims to bring visibility to the enduring bonds formed by faith, history, and the enduring spirit of community that transcends oceans.

In the bustling streets of Cártama, alongside the serene mosaics, the story of Nuestra Señora de los Remedios and her journey across South America is a testament to the power of faith and the unbreakable bonds it can create. As the town continues to celebrate its patron's feast day, the legacy of 'Remedios Coronada - La Virgen que Recorrió América' ensures that the historic ties between Cártama and South America are not only remembered but cherished.