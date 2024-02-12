Bristol Twin Cities Launch Joint Historic Preservation Awards Program

In an unprecedented collaboration, officials from Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia are calling for nominations for their inaugural joint Historic Preservation Awards Program. This initiative aims to honor the commendable efforts to rejuvenate and conserve some of the oldest buildings in their respective historic districts.

A Joint Effort to Celebrate History

The historic twin cities, divided by the state line, have decided to come together to acknowledge the remarkable work done in preserving their shared heritage. Each city's historic preservation committee will independently assess the nominations within their jurisdictions, eventually selecting the winners.

Categories and Eligibility

Nominations are open for various awards, including the prestigious Citywide Award, which recognizes exceptional preservation projects that significantly contribute to the city's historic character. Additionally, the Stewardship Award will be bestowed upon individuals who have devoted their time and resources to historic preservation, either through their professional work or by restoring multiple historic properties.

Submission Deadline and Joint Celebration

Interested parties are encouraged to submit their nominations by March 31, 2024. The joint celebration honoring the winners will take place during National Preservation Month in May, further emphasizing the importance of these conservation efforts.

As both cities continue to grow and evolve, this joint Historic Preservation Awards Program serves as a testament to their commitment to preserving the past while building a sustainable future. By recognizing and celebrating those who have taken on the challenge of restoring and preserving historic buildings, Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia hope to inspire others to contribute to this vital mission.

The deadline for submissions is fast approaching, and officials in both cities eagerly await the opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements in historic preservation that their communities have to offer.

By working together, these twin cities demonstrate that collaboration and shared goals can lead to a deeper understanding and appreciation of their intertwined history and the importance of preserving it for generations to come.