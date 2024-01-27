'Brilliant Black British History' Exhibition Sparks Debate Over Britain's Prehistoric Racial Makeup

An eye-opening exhibition at the Black Cultural Archives in Brixton, London, is challenging traditional narratives about British history with bold claims. Titled 'Brilliant Black British History,' the exhibition suggests that the first Britons had black skin. The assertion is based on a genetic study of the 12,000-year-old Cheddar Man, a prehistoric human skeleton discovered in Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, in 1903.

Reshaping Britain's Prehistoric Narrative

The exhibition utilizes findings from a somewhat controversial study conducted in 2009. It contends that Britain was populated by dark-skinned individuals for about 7,000 years before the arrival of white individuals. The study indicated that Cheddar Man might have had blue eyes and possible skin pigmentation ranging from dark to black. However, the exact appearance of this prehistoric Briton remains a topic of academic debate due to conflicting interpretations.

Challenging Perceptions of Roman Britain

In addition to the claims about prehistoric Britain, the exhibition also revisits the racial makeup of Roman Britain. It posits that 11 percent of Roman York's population was black. The exhibit goes further to suggest that the 3rd century AD Roman Emperor Septimius Severus was 'a Black Roman ruler,' despite his North African, Italian, and Middle Eastern heritage. This assertion has sparked a heated debate among historians, underlining the exhibition's provocative nature.

Historical Interpretations and Controversies

Cambridge historian Professor David Abulafia has criticized the exhibition's focus on skin color in Britain's distant past and has cautioned against exaggerating the presence of Africans in Britain's history. However, the exhibition, which runs until January 28, is based on a children's book by Atinuke, which includes even more assertive claims such as black people building Stonehenge.

The 'Brilliant Black British History' exhibition has received mixed reactions from the public. Some view its claims as an overemphasis on race, while others consider it a necessary exploration of Britain's diverse historical narrative. Regardless of the differing opinions, the exhibition underscores the importance of open dialogue in understanding and interpreting history.