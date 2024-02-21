In a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of the past, Qbits Technologies, a burgeoning tech firm from Bangladesh, extended its reverence towards Ahmad Rafiq, a stalwart of the country's storied language movement. On a serene Wednesday afternoon in Dhaka, the company's top brass, including Vice President Rumpa Ghosh, Chief Marketing Officer Mehedi Hasan, and Director Shawkat Ahmed, made their way to Rafiq's Eskaton residence. Their mission was clear: to honor a legacy that has shaped the nation.

Ambassadors of Gratitude

Qbits Technologies, known for its pioneering efforts in assembling laptops and mini PCs within Bangladesh, took a momentous step in acknowledging the nation's cultural heritage. Rumpa Ghosh, representing the company, presented Ahmad Rafiq with a cheque of Tk1 lakh, symbolizing not just financial support but a deep-rooted acknowledgment of Rafiq's indelible contributions to the Language Movement of 1952. "It is our honor to recognize such a pivotal figure in our history," Ghosh remarked, underscoring the company's commitment to celebrating national heroes.

Remembering the Unsung

The gesture by Qbits Technologies comes at a time when Bangladesh wrestles with the challenge of recognizing its language movement heroes. Despite the passage of 72 years, the list of those who fought for the linguistic rights remains incomplete. Ahmad Rafiq, despite his advanced age and declining health, has taken it upon himself to compile a list of 225-230 activists, a testament to his dedication to preserving their memory. This act of acknowledgment by a private entity not only highlights the contributions of individuals like Rafiq but also sheds light on the collective struggle for linguistic identity and autonomy.

The Future of Remembrance

As the digital age progresses, initiatives like those of Qbits Technologies set a precedent for how modern businesses can play a role in cultural preservation and recognition. Beyond their core operations of creating technology, companies have the power to influence societal values and historical remembrance. By honoring Ahmad Rafiq, Qbits Technologies not only pays tribute to a key figure of the Language Movement but also inspires a dialogue on the importance of recognizing and celebrating cultural heritage in contemporary society.

The story of Ahmad Rafiq and the tribute paid by Qbits Technologies intertwines the past and present, reminding us of the enduring significance of cultural heroes. It is a reflection on how the legacy of the Language Movement continues to inspire, urging us to remember and honor those who paved the way for the freedoms we enjoy today.