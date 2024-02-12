Black Sailors in Maine and New England: A Rich Maritime History and Legacy

African Americans have long played a critical role in the maritime industries of Maine and New England, dating back to the era of African enslavement. After emancipation, Black mariners and related occupations remained essential to free Black men and women in the region. This article delves into the rich history of Black sailors in the area, their contributions, and their struggle against racial prejudice.

The Origins of Black Seafaring

During the period of African enslavement, enslaved Africans were often trained in trades related to the maritime industry. After emancipation, these skills became crucial for free Black men and women seeking employment in the region. In southern New England, significant numbers of Black sailors participated in whaling voyages. Mixed-race individuals, Indigenous Americans, free Blacks, and self-emancipating enslaved Africans made up 20 to 30 percent of sailors on whaling vessels before the Civil War.

Black Sailors in Portland, Maine

Black sailors in Portland, Maine, were known for their age, experience, and reliability, distinguishing them from their white counterparts. Many of these sailors had families to support, and they often congregated along the base of Munjoy Hill, close to the waterfront and related jobs. The 1850 Maine census reflects the importance of maritime industries for Blacks in Portland, with over half of the city's Black population employed in occupations such as stevedore, fishermen, stewards, and shipwrights.

USS PC-1264: A Ship That Challenged Racial Prejudice

In the midst of World War II, a historic ship manned by an all-Black crew, the USS PC-1264, challenged racial prejudice and played a significant role in the war effort. Among the crew was Samuel L. Gravely Jr., who would later become the first African American admiral. The ship's legacy is gaining recognition, with efforts to pay tribute to its importance in confronting institutional prejudice and paving the way for the inclusion of all Americans in the armed forces.