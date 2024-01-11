Bermuda Government to Demolish Historic Lookout Tower: Safety Concerns Cited

In a recent move by the Bermuda Government, the Lookout Tower near Paynter’s Road in Hamilton Parish has been earmarked for demolition due to persistent safety concerns. This historical landmark, initially established by the US Navy during World War II, has been critically assessed and found unfit for restoration or public access.

HBAC Recommends Demolition

After extensive consultations with the Department of Planning and the Historic Buildings Advisory Committee (HBAC), it was decided that the demolition of the tower was the most feasible option. This decision aligns with the Government’s commitment to preserving historical records and prioritising public safety.

Preservation Efforts Before Demolition

Before the impending demolition, HBAC has advised conducting a comprehensive photographic survey and documentation of the tower. This step is in line with the Government’s ongoing commitment to preserving historical records and maintaining a tangible link to the island’s rich past.

Release of Lease by Tucker’s Point Hotel

The Tucker’s Point Hotel, which has held a lease on the tower, has expressed its willingness to surrender it. This step will allow the land surrounding the tower to return to government management, thus increasing public use of the Nature Reserve around Paynter’s Hill. The decision to maintain the unsafe tower would have posed a potential risk to public safety, making this change a vital one.