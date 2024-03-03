Holocaust Survivor and Activist Ben Stern, Aged 102, Passes Away: Leaves Legacy of Courage and Hope

Ben Stern, a remarkable Holocaust survivor known for his tireless activism against neo-Nazism and his inspiring life story, passed away at the age of 102 in Berkeley. Stern's life was a testament to the power of resilience, courage, and hope, having survived two ghettos, nine concentration camps, and two death marches. His commitment to combating hate and promoting justice left an indelible mark on the world.

Survival Against All Odds

Born in Poland in 1921, Stern's early life was marred by the horrors of the Holocaust. After losing most of his family to the genocide, Stern managed to survive through unimaginable adversity, including avoiding death at Auschwitz by using a false number. His post-war life was characterized by a determination to live fully, marrying Chayah "Helen" Kielmanowicz in a displaced persons camp before moving to Chicago to start anew. Despite his harrowing experiences, Stern chose a path of healing, letting go of hatred to embrace life and love.

A Life Dedicated to Justice

In 1977, Stern stood against the proposed neo-Nazi march in Skokie, Illinois, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to fighting bigotry. Moving to Berkeley later in life, he continued his activism, standing against white supremacist rallies and sharing his story to educate others. His efforts culminated in the creation of the documentary 'Near Normal Man' and the publication of his memoir, co-authored with his daughter Charlene Stern. These works, alongside his public speaking, served not only as a personal catharsis but as a beacon of hope and a call to action for future generations.

Legacy of Love and Forgiveness

Stern's later years were marked by remarkable gestures of forgiveness and unity. In 2017, he opened his home to the granddaughter of Nazis, showcasing his incredible capacity for forgiveness and understanding. His legacy is one of love, joy, and a relentless pursuit of justice, influencing countless individuals who encountered his story. As a community leader and a beacon of hope, Stern's life reminds us of the importance of remembering history, standing up against hatred, and the transformative power of love and forgiveness.

Ben Stern's passing is a profound loss, yet his legacy endures through his family, his writings, and the many lives he touched. His story serves as a powerful reminder of the human capacity for resilience, the importance of combatting hatred in all its forms, and the indomitable spirit of hope that can lead us through the darkest times.