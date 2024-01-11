Belize Set to Commemorate George Price Day in Honor of First Prime Minister

Mark your calendars, Belizeans, for Monday, January 15, 2024: a day of national remembrance and honor. It's George Price Day, a public and bank holiday that celebrates the life and achievements of Belize's first Prime Minister, the late Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price. Known affectionately as the 'Father of the Nation,' Price was instrumental in leading Belize to independence.

A Tribute to the 'Father of the Nation'

Born on January 15, 1919, Price's political career spanned over three decades, during which he shaped the destiny of the nation. He served as First Minister and Premier from 1961 to 1981 during the British colonial period and then as Prime Minister after independence from 1981-1984 and 1989-1993. In recognition of his invaluable contributions, Belize commemorates his birth anniversary as George Price Day.

Holiday Calendar for 2024

Alongside George Price Day, Belize also recognizes National Heroes and Benefactors Day, scheduled to be observed on Monday, March 11, 2024, instead of its regular date, Saturday, March 9. The 2024 calendar includes 14 public and bank holidays, most of which will be observed on their actual dates. Exceptions include Labour Day, marked on Monday, April 29 instead of May 1, and Indigenous Peoples' Resistance Day, observed on Monday, October 14 instead of October 12.

St. George's Caye Day Reversion

Notably, the government had initially moved St. George's Caye Day to Monday, September 9, from its original date of September 10. However, after receiving public feedback, the decision was reversed, and the holiday will now be celebrated on its original date.

As Belizeans prepare to honor their national heroes, businesses may remain closed on these significant days. These holidays are not just a break from work but also an opportunity to reflect on the nation's history and appreciate the individuals who have shaped its destiny.