“Becoming Yellow”: The Evolution of East Asian Racial Perception

In “Becoming Yellow: A Short History of Racial Thinking,” Michael Keevak, a professor at National Taiwan University, unravels the intricate historical transformation of the racial perception of East Asians. The narrative begins with historical accounts like “The Travels of Marco Polo” and records from eighteenth-century missionaries portraying East Asians as ‘white.’ A dramatic shift in perception emerges in the nineteenth century, where literature, scientific discourse, and art increasingly painted East Asians as ‘yellow.’

The Role of Renowned Classifiers

One of the key figures in this racial color-coding was Carl Linnaeus, a respected classifier. In his 1758-9 work “Systema Naturae,” he initially described Asians’ skin color as ‘dark,’ using the term ‘fuscus.’ However, this was later changed to ‘luridus,’ a term symbolizing a light yellow or pale complexion. Further fueling this perception was Johann Friedrich Blumenbach, a German zoologist, who reinforced the East Asian skin color association with the term ‘gilvus.’ He also emphasized ‘Mongolianness,’ a term that carried negative connotations in Europe due to historical figures like Attila the Hun and Genghis Khan.

Anthropology and the ‘Yellow Race’

Over time, the depiction of East Asians as the ‘yellow race’ became deeply rooted in anthropology. However, the racial labeling was not merely about color. It was often accompanied by discriminatory and violent practices. For instance, the term ‘yellow peril’ was associated with various negative stereotypes. Keevak’s book, with its detailed footnotes and references, highlights the discriminatory nature of such racial color-coding and questions the continued use of the term ‘yellow.’

Broader Perspectives

The book serves as a testament to the complexity of racial perceptions, their historical evolution, and the lingering effects of racial stereotypes and discrimination in contemporary society. It is a call to rethink our understanding of race, color, and the destructive power of racial labels.