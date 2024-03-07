Bath YMCA Launches Speaker Series on Malaga Island's History, Aims for Inclusive Future

In a significant effort to confront and learn from the past, the Bath Area Family YMCA, in collaboration with the Patten Free Library, is set to host an enlightening speaker series.

Advertisment

This initiative delves into the Midcoast's historical race relations, with a spotlight on Malaga Island, where an interracial community faced systematic eviction by the state in the early 1900s. The series, as stated in a recent news release, seeks to use this history as a foundation to build a more equitable and just future.

Exploring Historical Injustices

The speaker series, running from March to May, is part of a broader initiative led by Meriah Hope, the Bath YMCA's grants manager and chair of its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee. Hope expressed enthusiasm about the potential of the series to foster a deeper understanding of past injustices and pave the way for more inclusive community practices.

Advertisment

The series will feature presentations by notable figures such as Kate McBrien, Maine's State Archivist, who will discuss the history of Malaga Island's community, Pamela Cummings, an author and educator, who will share insights on the Underground Railroad's significance to Maine, and Julia Bouwsma, Maine's Poet Laureate, who will focus on the Malaga Island evictions and the power of poetry to convey historical truths.

Building an Inclusive Future

The aim of this speaker series goes beyond revisiting a painful chapter in Maine's history; it seeks to spark actionable insights into how communities can avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. By providing a platform for discussion, reflection, and education, the organizers hope to encourage participants to contribute to a vision of a just and equitable society.

Advertisment

Furthermore, the inclusion of diverse voices, such as historians, authors, and poets, ensures a multidimensional exploration of the themes at hand, enriching the community's understanding and empathy.

Community Engagement and Response

Community response to the announcement of the speaker series has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing appreciation for the opportunity to engage with their local history in a meaningful way.

Advertisment

The series not only offers a chance to learn about a lesser-known aspect of Maine's history but also invites community members to be part of a conversation about inclusion, justice, and the importance of acknowledging historical wrongs. As the series progresses, organizers hope it will foster a greater sense of community solidarity and a commitment to an inclusive future.

As the Bath Area Family YMCA and Patten Free Library embark on this ambitious speaker series, the potential for profound community impact is clear. By confronting the uncomfortable realities of the past, the series aims to lay the groundwork for a future where such injustices are neither forgotten nor repeated.

Through education, dialogue, and reflection, the Midcoast community has a unique opportunity to come together in pursuit of equity and inclusion, proving that understanding our history is the first step towards shaping a more just and equitable world.