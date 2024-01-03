en English
Balancing Heritage and Economics: The Uncertain Future of Mapleton’s ‘Nanna’s Bridge’

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST
Balancing Heritage and Economics: The Uncertain Future of Mapleton’s ‘Nanna’s Bridge’

From the dining room of Cheryl Molenaar’s home, the view of Bridge MB002 in Mapleton, often fondly referred to as ‘Nanna’s Bridge,’ is a sight to behold. This steel truss bridge, built in 1910, holds a special place in the hearts of many, particularly the Molenaar family. It symbolizes more than just a physical connection; it is a link to their familial past, a pathway to emergency services, and a gateway to the wider world. However, the future of this beloved landmark is under threat, with rehabilitation costs estimated to be a staggering $1,406,444.

Facing the Cost of Connection

The financial burden of maintaining Nanna’s Bridge is a microcosm of a larger issue faced by the local government. It is one of 21 bridges and culverts in Mapleton scheduled for rehabilitation or replacement in the next one to five years, with the total cost expected to reach $9.6 million. The local municipality, which manages a total of 310 structures, finds itself in a financial crunch, potentially leading to the closure of some bridges.

Heritage vs. Economics

While the economic implications are daunting, the cultural and historical significance of these structures can’t be overlooked. Nanna’s Bridge, the oldest steel truss bridge in Mapleton, is a testament to the architectural aesthetics of a bygone era. Local historian Pat Mestern emphasizes the importance of preserving such structures, many of which were built by her grandfather, Charlie Mattaini. Yet the harsh reality is that many of these bridges have been neglected or demolished due to financial constraints and a lack of recognition of their heritage value.

The Hope for Preservation

The Molenaar family, like many other residents, is hopeful for a solution that balances financial feasibility with the preservation of these vital links. Even if it means installing a culvert, they stress the importance of maintaining access to these bridges, not just for their own sentimental reasons, but for the vital role they play in the community, especially in rural areas. As the debate between heritage preservation and economic practicality continues, the fate of Nanna’s Bridge, and many others like it, hangs in the balance.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

