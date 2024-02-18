Atlantic Park: A Virginia Beach Neighborhood Rich in African American Heritage and Resilience

At the heart of Virginia Beach lies Atlantic Park, a neighborhood steeped in history and pulsating with the rhythm of African American heritage. This historic Black community, once bustling with self-sufficient businesses during the era of segregation, has recently been cast into the spotlight, heralding a renaissance of recognition for its cultural significance and historical importance. Amid the evolving cityscape, Atlantic Park's story is a compelling narrative of resilience, community spirit, and the unyielding pursuit of recognition.

Uncovering a Tapestry of Perseverance

In a significant stride towards preserving the narrative of Atlantic Park, local historians Edna Hawkins-Hendrix and Jackie Malbon have meticulously compiled the neighborhood's chronicles, alongside those of Seatack, another historic Black community. Their forthcoming book, 'Seatack: A Tapestry of Black Perseverance', is not merely a collection of historical facts. It is an invitation to the world to delve into the rich histories of these communities, underscoring the importance of local Black history in the broader American narrative. The book, set to be published this spring, emerges at a crucial time as the Virginia Beach City Council shines a spotlight on the city's historic Black neighborhoods, with Seatack currently under consideration for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.

Celebrating Heritage and Culture

The recognition of Atlantic Park extends beyond the pages of history books. The neighborhood is the heartbeat of Live! On Atlantic, a nationally acclaimed entertainment program that transforms Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach oceanfront into a vibrant tableau of culture and history. This program, presented by the City of Virginia Beach through its BeachEvents initiative, encompasses concerts, festivals, and activities designed to celebrate the rich history and indomitable spirit of Atlantic Park. These events serve as a bridge, connecting the past with the present, and offering a glimpse into the soul of a community that has weathered the storms of segregation and emerged with its identity intact.

The Future of Atlantic Park

As Atlantic Park revels in its newfound recognition, the neighborhood stands on the cusp of a new era with the anticipated opening of Pharrell Williams' Atlantic Park surf lagoon development next year. While it remains unclear if the development is named in honor of the neighboring community, its emergence signals a potential boon for the area, promising economic revitalization and a spotlight on the neighborhood's historical and cultural significance. This development, coupled with the ongoing efforts to document and celebrate the history of Atlantic Park and Seatack, underscores a growing acknowledgment of the vital role these communities have played in shaping the fabric of Virginia Beach.

In the grand tapestry of Virginia Beach's history, Atlantic Park emerges not merely as a neighborhood but as a testament to the resilience and perseverance of its people. The recent recognition of its cultural and historical significance marks a pivotal chapter in its story, one that honors the past while looking forward to a future brimming with promise and potential. As the city continues to evolve, the legacy of Atlantic Park and its vibrant community spirit remains an indelible part of its identity, celebrated not just in the annals of history, but in the living, breathing narrative of Virginia Beach itself.