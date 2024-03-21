ASI to Scientifically Survey Bhojshala Monument Amidst Security, Respecting Religious Practices

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) embarks on a groundbreaking scientific survey of the 11th-century Bhojshala monument in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, following the directives of the state high court. This initiative, set against a backdrop of historical contention between Hindu and Muslim communities regarding the monument's religious significance, aims to shed light on its true historical and architectural character.

Historical Context and Court Mandate

At the heart of Dhar district lies Bhojshala, a site revered by Hindus as a temple to Goddess Saraswati and by Muslims as the Kamal Maula Mosque. The ongoing dispute prompted the Madhya Pradesh High Court to order a comprehensive scientific survey. Following this, ASI has deployed a team of experts employing advanced archaeological and scientific methods, including GPR-GPS survey and carbon dating, to meticulously investigate the complex. This six-week investigation is expected to offer new insights into the monument's origins and evolution over centuries.

Security and Religious Practices

In anticipation of the survey, the district administration has implemented robust security measures, deploying a special armed force and surveillance technology to ensure the smooth execution of the survey work. Despite the survey, the ASI has maintained its 2003 arrangement, allowing Hindus to worship every Tuesday and Muslims to offer Namaz on Fridays, thereby upholding the peaceful coexistence of both communities during this period of scientific exploration.

Implications of the Survey

The outcomes of this survey are eagerly awaited, not only for their potential to clarify the historical narrative of Bhojshala but also for their ability to pave the way for a harmonious resolution to the long-standing religious dispute. By employing a balanced approach that respects both the scientific investigation and the religious sentiments of the communities involved, the ASI aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of India's rich cultural heritage.