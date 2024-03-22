ASI Begins Survey at Bhojshala Complex Amidst Legal Tussle Over Religious Claims in Dhar, MP

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team arrived at the historically disputed Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, to commence a detailed survey. This move follows a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, sparking a fresh round of controversy over the site's religious character, which Hindus claim as a temple and Muslims as a mosque.

Historical Significance and Legal Battles

Bhojshala, with its roots stretching back to the 11th century, stands as a monument of great cultural and religious significance. Initially established as an educational institution by King Bhoja, over time, it has become a focal point of religious contention. The recent directive from the High Court, upheld by the Supreme Court's refusal to intervene, aims to ascertain the monument's true religious identity through a comprehensive ASI survey. The legal struggle, involving various community groups and the ASI, reflects the complex tapestry of India's diverse cultural heritage and the sensitive nature of religious claims.

Survey Methodology and Community Responses

The ASI's survey methodology includes the use of advanced technologies such as GPS mapping and carbon-dating to scientifically assess the site. Despite the technological approach, the survey has elicited strong reactions from both Hindu and Muslim communities. Hindus, advocating for the recognition of Bhojshala as a temple, are keen on reinstating an idol of Goddess Saraswati within the complex. Conversely, Muslims, represented by figures such as Shahar qazi Waqar Sadiq, have expressed concerns over the survey's notification process and historical records that identify the site as a mosque. The ongoing practice of Hindu worship on Tuesdays and Muslim prayers on Fridays continues amidst these tensions.

Implications of the ASI Survey

The outcome of the ASI survey at Bhojshala has the potential to redefine the religious landscape of the region, impacting not only local community relations but also setting a precedent for how India addresses its disputed religious sites. As the survey progresses, the findings will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing discourse on the coexistence of diverse religious traditions in a shared cultural heritage. While the survey seeks to clarify the historical and religious identity of Bhojshala, it also opens up broader conversations about the intersection of archaeology, law, and communal harmony in India.