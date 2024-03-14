Archaeologists Unearth Thousand-Year-Old Bone Ice Skate in Moravian City of Přerov

Archaeologists from Přerov, a central Moravian city, have made a groundbreaking discovery in the heart of the town. While conducting excavations in the basement of a house on Upper Square, they stumbled upon an ice skate crafted from animal bone, dating back to the 10th or 11th century. This find, conducted by experts from the Comenius Museum in Přerov, not only highlights the region's rich history but also offers a glimpse into the daily lives of its ancient inhabitants.

Insight into Early Medieval Life

The bone skate, believed to be made from a horse's shin bone, showcases a remarkable level of craftsmanship. It features a curved tip with holes at either end for attaching straps, enabling it to be fastened to a shoe or a wooden sledge. The discovery was made among pottery fragments from the second half of the 10th to the first half of the 11th century, helping archaeologists pinpoint the artifact's age. This period coincides with the reign of Polish King Boleslav the Brave, who had established a formidable fortress in the area, underscoring the strategic importance of Přerov in early medieval Europe.

Functional Rather Than Recreational

Unlike modern ice skates used for sports or leisure, these bone skates served a practical purpose. Residents of the area used them to navigate frozen surfaces during the winter months, either by shuffling along with the aid of a stick or attaching them to sledges for transporting goods. This discovery not only highlights the innovative spirit of early medieval societies in adapting to their environment but also provides a tangible connection to the daily challenges and solutions of our ancestors.

A Historical Hub of Activity

The Upper Square's location, perched on a hill above the River Bečva, was a bustling early medieval agglomeration, surrounded by smaller settlements along the river's branches. The frequent discovery of bone skates in Přerov and its environs underscores the area's historical significance. Moreover, similar artifacts have been found across Central and Northwestern Europe, particularly in 10th-century Viking settlements, indicating a widespread practice throughout the continent. The Přerov skate will soon be exhibited at the city's castle, as part of an exhibition dedicated to the region's history, offering the public a unique glimpse into the past.

As we reflect on this discovery, it's fascinating to consider the ingenuity of our ancestors and the ways in which they adapted to their environment. The thousand-year-old bone skate from Přerov not only enriches our understanding of early medieval life but also serves as a reminder of the continuity of human innovation and adaptation across the ages.