en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Archaeologists Unearth the ‘Mongolian Arc’: A Monumental Finding in Eastern Mongolia

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
Archaeologists Unearth the ‘Mongolian Arc’: A Monumental Finding in Eastern Mongolia

In a remarkable discovery, a team of researchers led by Prof. Gideon Shelach-Lavi from Hebrew University and Prof. Amartuvshin Chunag from the National University of Mongolia, have uncovered a significant ancient architectural structure stretching 405 kilometers in eastern Mongolia. This edifice, known as the ‘Mongolian Arc’, dates back to the 11th and 13th centuries A.D and offers a unique glimpse into the region’s historical architecture and archaeology.

Unearthing the Mongolian Arc

The Mongolian Arc, consisting of an earthen wall, a trench, and 34 other associated structures, was discovered through a combination of remote sensing data collection, archaeological field surveys, and analysis using geographic information systems (GIS). Beyond the physical structure, researchers also incorporated insights from historical written sources to offer initial interpretations of the wall’s design and purpose.

An Insight into Medieval Wall Systems

This research forms part of a broader multidisciplinary project funded by the European Research Council (ERC). The project investigates the construction of extensive walls and structures in northern China and eastern Mongolia during the same period. It aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of medieval wall systems, delving into their motives, functionality, and long-term effects.

Impact on Society and Environment

Moreover, the study addresses the socio-political, economic, and environmental impacts of these massive constructions. In doing so, it sheds light on the remarkable legacies of ancient civilizations and their influence on society. The publication of this paper represents a significant advance in the field of historical architecture and archaeology, triggering further studies into these ancient wonders.

0
Asia History
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
2 mins ago
Macau's Gaming Transformation: Junket Numbers Halve Amidst New Regulations
Macau’s thriving gaming industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation. The number of licensed junkets, once the lifeblood of the industry, has plummeted by 50% since 2023, now standing at a mere 18. This seismic shift follows the enforcement of Macau’s most comprehensive gaming law reform in recent memory, coupled with the introduction of stringent junket
Macau's Gaming Transformation: Junket Numbers Halve Amidst New Regulations
Sands China Scores High in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
26 mins ago
Sands China Scores High in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Thailand's Football Roster Sees Major Changes Ahead of Asian Cup 2024
1 hour ago
Thailand's Football Roster Sees Major Changes Ahead of Asian Cup 2024
China's Escalating Presence in East China Sea Poses Challenge to Japan
4 mins ago
China's Escalating Presence in East China Sea Poses Challenge to Japan
ART SG Returns: Highlighting Singapore's Ascendancy in the Global Art Market
7 mins ago
ART SG Returns: Highlighting Singapore's Ascendancy in the Global Art Market
Iris Hsieh's Controversial Ikea Stunt: Bold Move or Inappropriate Act?
14 mins ago
Iris Hsieh's Controversial Ikea Stunt: Bold Move or Inappropriate Act?
Latest Headlines
World News
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
44 seconds
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
1 min
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
1 min
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
2 mins
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
2 mins
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
2 mins
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
3 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
4 mins
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
6 mins
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app