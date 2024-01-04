Archaeologists Unearth the ‘Mongolian Arc’: A Monumental Finding in Eastern Mongolia

In a remarkable discovery, a team of researchers led by Prof. Gideon Shelach-Lavi from Hebrew University and Prof. Amartuvshin Chunag from the National University of Mongolia, have uncovered a significant ancient architectural structure stretching 405 kilometers in eastern Mongolia. This edifice, known as the ‘Mongolian Arc’, dates back to the 11th and 13th centuries A.D and offers a unique glimpse into the region’s historical architecture and archaeology.

Unearthing the Mongolian Arc

The Mongolian Arc, consisting of an earthen wall, a trench, and 34 other associated structures, was discovered through a combination of remote sensing data collection, archaeological field surveys, and analysis using geographic information systems (GIS). Beyond the physical structure, researchers also incorporated insights from historical written sources to offer initial interpretations of the wall’s design and purpose.

An Insight into Medieval Wall Systems

This research forms part of a broader multidisciplinary project funded by the European Research Council (ERC). The project investigates the construction of extensive walls and structures in northern China and eastern Mongolia during the same period. It aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of medieval wall systems, delving into their motives, functionality, and long-term effects.

Impact on Society and Environment

Moreover, the study addresses the socio-political, economic, and environmental impacts of these massive constructions. In doing so, it sheds light on the remarkable legacies of ancient civilizations and their influence on society. The publication of this paper represents a significant advance in the field of historical architecture and archaeology, triggering further studies into these ancient wonders.