Archaeologists Unearth 1,000-Year-Old Bone Skate in Přerov, Czech Republic

Archaeologists from Přerov, a central Moravian city, have made a groundbreaking discovery in the heart of the town, uncovering a bone ice skate that dates back to the 10th or 11th century. This find, revealed during excavations in a house's basement on the city’s Upper Square, sheds light on ancient transportation methods and the area's historical significance.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Past: A Discovery of Time

The ice skate, crafted from what is believed to be a horse's shinbone, features a distinctive shape with holes at both ends for attaching straps, suggesting its use for gliding over ice. This method of transportation was not for leisure but a necessity for moving across frozen surfaces during winter months.

The presence of pottery fragments alongside the skate helped archaeologists date the artifact, linking it to a period when the area hosted a crucial fortress under Polish King Boleslav the Brave's reign.

Advertisment

Historical Significance and Broader Context

This isn't the first instance of bone skates being discovered in Přerov, indicating the area's pivotal role in early medieval times. The location, situated on a hill above the River Bečva, was part of a larger agglomeration of settlements. Similar artifacts have been unearthed across Europe, especially in Viking settlements, suggesting a common practice of using bone skates for transportation across frozen landscapes.

Exhibition and Exploration

The thousand-year-old skate is set to be displayed at the city’s castle, offering the public a glimpse into the region's rich history. This discovery not only highlights the ingenuity of early medieval societies but also provides a tangible connection to the past, inviting further exploration into the lives of those who once roamed these lands.

As this ancient skate takes its place in Přerov's historical narrative, it serves as a testament to the enduring quest for understanding and preserving our collective history. The exhibition promises to offer insights into a time when ice skates made of bone were a tool for survival, bridging the gap between the past and present.