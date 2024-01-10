Archaeologists Uncover Insights from 500-Year-Old Shipwreck in Baltic Sea

Archaeologists have uncovered a 500-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Sweden, a discovery that offers illuminating insights into medieval trade in the Baltic region. The shipwreck, nestled near Maderö Island, has been known to the world since 1969, but it wasn't until May 2022 that the site was thoroughly investigated.

Unearthing the Secrets of the Deep

A dedicated team embarked on an expedition to the shipwreck, capturing over 1,000 photographs and collecting numerous samples for extensive analysis. The results revealed that the roughly 50-foot-long oak hull was not a product of local forestry, but rather sourced from diverse locations across northern Europe. Astonishingly, some of the wood could be dated back to 1467.

The Unexpected Cargo

The vessel's cargo shed new light on the trade practices of the era. It consisted of roof tiles, rectangular bricks, and specialty bricks, all traced back to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, a region in northeastern Germany. This intriguing finding links the shipwreck to the powerful Hanseatic League and raises pertinent questions about the extent of domestic production versus import during that period.

Prepared for Piracy

Among the cargo, several cannonballs were found, one of which was coated with sulfur. This indicates that it may have been ready for use in a cannon, suggesting that the vessel was amply prepared for defense against pirates. In an era where piracy was a common menace on the Baltic Sea, this defensive stance speaks volumes about the ship's journey. It appears that the ship was heading towards Stockholm before it tragically sank, potentially just miles away from its intended destination.