Archaeological Treasures Unearthed at Tell Abraq Shed Light on Ancient Civilizations

In an extraordinary discovery that sheds new light on the rich history of Umm Al Quwain, archaeologists have unearthed a treasure trove of historical artifacts at the Tell Abraq archaeological site in the United Arab Emirates. The site, dating back to 2500 B.C. and inhabited until about 300 A.D., has revealed a variety of artifacts that provide a fascinating glimpse into ancient civilizations and their practices.

Unearthing the Treasures of Tell Abraq

One of the key findings at the site is a pottery jar filled with an assortment of precious items, including gold Roman coins known as "Uri", local bronze currency, and a bronze bracelet. These treasures are believed to have been offerings in a religious building, suggesting the site's significant religious importance in ancient times. The coins, which depict Tiberius, the Roman emperor from 14 to 37 A.D., were likely part of the extensive Roman trade network, pointing to a major phase of globalization 2,000 years ago. Their presence adds to the evidence of Tell Abraq's involvement in ancient trade networks.

Architectural and Cultural Riches

Beyond the trove of coins, archaeologists uncovered a well-preserved building from the first or second century A.D. that contained the treasure-filled jar and may have served as a cultic center. This discovery offers valuable insights into the architectural and construction practices of the time. In addition to this, beneath layers of sand, another ancient building dating back to the Iron Age was discovered, housing artifacts like arrowheads, a knife, bronze coins, and a metal figure.

Artifacts and Graves: Window to the Past

Other notable finds at the site include stone statues, bronze figurines, clay figures, and a worn stone with an engraved inscription, possibly linked to religious practices. Further adding to the historical richness of the site, archaeologists also found three graves containing iron spears, stone beads, and human remains adorned with jewelry. These discoveries provide a unique window into the past, offering insights into the cultural and religious practices of the ancient inhabitants of the region.

The remains of two other structures and a ditch with a retaining wall, all from different historical periods, were also unearthed, further enriching our understanding of the country's history. These findings serve as a powerful reminder of the rich and diverse history of Umm Al Quwain, and the significant role it played in ancient trade networks and religious practices.