Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Michael Douglas in 'Franklin' Series

Apple TV+ has lifted the veil on the first look of the much-awaited limited series 'Franklin,' featuring the illustrious Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin. The series, based on Stacy Schiff's much-acclaimed book, 'A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,' is set to premiere globally on April 12, 2024, and promises to bring to life one of America's most iconic historical figures in a manner never seen before.

A Fresh Take on Benjamin Franklin

'Franklin' chronicles a pivotal period in Franklin's life, when he embarks on a clandestine mission to France with the outcome of American Independence hanging in the balance. This narrative not only showcases Franklin's diplomatic triumphs but also dives deep into the personal and political challenges he had to overcome. Michael Douglas, apart from portraying the lead, also serves as an executive producer for the series, which he hails as a career highlight.

Stellar Cast and Creative Team

Joining Michael Douglas is a formidable ensemble including Theodore Pellerin, Noah Jupe, Ludivine Sagnier, Assaad Bouab, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Jeanne Balibar, and Eddie Marsan. The series is a brainchild of Howard Korder, known for his work on 'Boardwalk Empire,' Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten, and writer Kirk Ellis. 'Franklin' is a collaborative endeavor between Apple Studios and ITV Studios America.

Apple TV+ Teases Upcoming Content

While no trailer has been released yet, the announcement is part of Apple TV+'s 'Here's What's New in 2024' campaign, which teases upcoming content on the streaming platform. The series will release its first three episodes followed by the remaining five, making up a total of eight episodes for the season. The series is anticipated to captivate audiences globally with its compelling narrative of Franklin's strategic endeavor during the American Revolution.