Annual Archaeology Forum Reveals Significant Discoveries from 2023

In the annual archaeology forum overseen by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a list of six remarkable archaeological finds from 2023 was unveiled. These discoveries span across six varied provincial-level regions in China, namely Sichuan, Fujian, Hubei, Shaanxi, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The oldest finding divulged dates back to the Paleolithic Period, highlighting the rich historical panorama exposed through these archaeological endeavours. These selected findings emerged from a wide range of submissions by archaeological research institutions nationwide, demonstrating the extensive scope of ongoing exploratory work in China's field of archaeology.

Unveiling China’s Historical Panorama

The discoveries announced include the Mengxi River Paleolithic Site in Sichuan, the Qiutou Neolithic ruins in Fujian, and the Zhaigou Shang Dynasty ruins in Shaanxi, among others. In addition, seven other projects were shortlisted for new archaeological discoveries, and an international archaeological find in the Republic of Kenya was also underscored. The forum, initiated in 2002, has evolved into a crucial platform for sharing and discussing China's latest archaeological discoveries and advancements.

Spotlight on New Discoveries

Other significant discoveries included the Neolithic Stone City Site in Houchengzui, Qingshuihe County, Inner Mongolia, and the Cemetery of Shang Dynasty Nobles on Shuyuan Street, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province. The forum also highlighted Qin Dynasty ritual architectural ruins at Sijiaoping, Li County, Gansu Province, and the ruins of the Mor Temple during the Han and Tang Dynasties in Kashgar, Xinjiang. These findings were announced in Beijing, indicating the continuous effort by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences to foster archaeological research and promote the nation's rich cultural heritage.

This annual event sponsored by the CASS and hosted by the Institute of Archaeology of the CASS and the Archaeological Magazine, is an integral part of the nation's endeavour to advance archaeological research and understanding.