Ancient Human Footprints Uncovered in Morocco: A Journey Back to the Pleistocene Era

Unveiling a secret buried in time, researchers in Morocco have stumbled upon an astounding set of 86 human footprints, making it one of the oldest and possibly best-preserved trackways in the world. This significant discovery was made on a beach near the tip of North Africa during investigations into nearby coastal boulders back in 2022.
Unraveling the Tracks of the Past
The study, spearheaded by Mouncef Sedrati from the University of Southern Brittany under the title 'A Late Pleistocene hominin footprint site on the North African coast of Morocco,' offers a unique glimpse into the Southern Mediterranean and North African past. Two trails, comprising 85 footprints, indicate that a group of five or more early modern humans once traversed this beach.
Dating Back to the Ice Age
Using the technique of optically stimulated luminescence dating, the researchers assigned the footprints to approximately 90,000 years ago, during the Late Pleistocene or the last ice age, which concluded about 11,700 years ago. Measurements conducted at the site helped estimate the age brackets of the individuals, identifying the footsteps of adults, adolescents, and children within the group.
Preservation: A Testament to Nature
The remarkable preservation of these tracks is attributed to the unique geography of the beach, clay sediments, and their rapid burial by tides. Yet, the reason behind the group's coastal presence remains shrouded in mystery.
Further analysis, while fraught with urgency due to the potential loss from the ongoing collapse of the rocky shore platform, might unlock valuable insights into this group's lifestyle and survival strategies during the Late Pleistocene era.