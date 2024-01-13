Ancient Cities Unearthed in the Amazon: A Testament to the Upano Civilization

Unearthing a chapter of history previously hidden beneath the verdant canopy of the Amazon rainforest, archaeologists have discovered a series of ancient cities that tell a tale of societal sophistication and urban planning. Built by the Upano people, these settlements predate well-known civilizations such as the Incas and Aztecs by approximately 1,000 years, challenging our current understanding of pre-Columbian South America.

Unveiling of the Upano’s Urban Landscape

Located in the Upano Valley of Ecuador, the uncovered ancient cities were part of a dense network of earthen mounds, plazas, and buried roads that housed at least 10,000 farmers between 500 BC and AD 300 to 600. The largest of these roads extended for 6 to 12 miles and were 33 feet wide. The civilization showcased a lattice of interconnected villages, reflecting an advanced level of urban planning and societal organization.

Challenging Previous Assumptions

This discovery shakes the traditional view of the Amazon as a pristine wilderness, inhabited only by small hunter-gatherer groups. The societal complexity and the vast urban network of the Upano people indicate a much more diverse past. The infrastructure of the Upano civilization, including an extensive network of roads and canals, along with thousands of rectangular platforms, believed to be homes or used for ceremonial purposes, points to a rich urban lifestyle.

Redefining Amazon’s History

The discovery of these ancient cities, dating back to 2,500 years, has the potential to alter our understanding of the pre-Columbian history of South America. The Upano civilization, much older and larger than any previously discovered societies in the Amazon, underscores the existence of complex, urban populations in the region. As the archaeological exploration continues, it is expected to further illuminate the rich history concealed beneath the Amazon’s dense foliage.