en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Ancient Cities Unearthed in the Amazon: A Testament to the Upano Civilization

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Ancient Cities Unearthed in the Amazon: A Testament to the Upano Civilization

Unearthing a chapter of history previously hidden beneath the verdant canopy of the Amazon rainforest, archaeologists have discovered a series of ancient cities that tell a tale of societal sophistication and urban planning. Built by the Upano people, these settlements predate well-known civilizations such as the Incas and Aztecs by approximately 1,000 years, challenging our current understanding of pre-Columbian South America.

Unveiling of the Upano’s Urban Landscape

Located in the Upano Valley of Ecuador, the uncovered ancient cities were part of a dense network of earthen mounds, plazas, and buried roads that housed at least 10,000 farmers between 500 BC and AD 300 to 600. The largest of these roads extended for 6 to 12 miles and were 33 feet wide. The civilization showcased a lattice of interconnected villages, reflecting an advanced level of urban planning and societal organization.

Challenging Previous Assumptions

This discovery shakes the traditional view of the Amazon as a pristine wilderness, inhabited only by small hunter-gatherer groups. The societal complexity and the vast urban network of the Upano people indicate a much more diverse past. The infrastructure of the Upano civilization, including an extensive network of roads and canals, along with thousands of rectangular platforms, believed to be homes or used for ceremonial purposes, points to a rich urban lifestyle.

Redefining Amazon’s History

The discovery of these ancient cities, dating back to 2,500 years, has the potential to alter our understanding of the pre-Columbian history of South America. The Upano civilization, much older and larger than any previously discovered societies in the Amazon, underscores the existence of complex, urban populations in the region. As the archaeological exploration continues, it is expected to further illuminate the rich history concealed beneath the Amazon’s dense foliage.

0
History South America
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
54 seconds ago
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
In a revealing new book, intimate details surface about the moment King Charles III discovered the tragic death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. This account diverges from earlier claims by the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, asserting he discovered the Queen’s demise via the BBC News app. Charles III: New King. New Court. The
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Honoring the Birth of Cesarean Section: A Tale of Medical Bravery
12 mins ago
Honoring the Birth of Cesarean Section: A Tale of Medical Bravery
A Nostalgic Stir: Chicago's Cohasset Punch Makes a Comeback
17 mins ago
A Nostalgic Stir: Chicago's Cohasset Punch Makes a Comeback
Ayodhya and South Korea: An Unwavering Historical Connection
6 mins ago
Ayodhya and South Korea: An Unwavering Historical Connection
Celebrating Public Radio Broadcasting Day 2024: The Resilient Journey of Radio
11 mins ago
Celebrating Public Radio Broadcasting Day 2024: The Resilient Journey of Radio
Stephen Foster Memorial Day 2024: Honoring America's First Professional Songwriter
12 mins ago
Stephen Foster Memorial Day 2024: Honoring America's First Professional Songwriter
Latest Headlines
World News
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
23 seconds
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
34 seconds
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
36 seconds
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
41 seconds
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
47 seconds
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
54 seconds
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
1 min
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
2 mins
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
2 mins
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
54 seconds
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
9 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app