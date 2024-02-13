Altamont Speedway Concert: The Day the '60s Died

The Altamont Speedway concert of December 6, 1969, was supposed to be a beacon of hope and unity, marking the end of The Rolling Stones' US tour. Instead, it became a grim symbol of the demise of the '60s peace and love movement. But how did a day meant for music and camaraderie turn into a scene of chaos and bloodshed?

The Unraveling of a Dream

The idea of a 'Woodstock West' was initially met with excitement. The Rolling Stones, along with other iconic bands like Santana, Jefferson Airplane, and Crosby Stills Nash Young, were set to perform at the free concert. However, the event was plagued by issues from the start.

Location changes, logistical problems, and a lack of proper planning created an atmosphere of confusion and tension. The crowd, estimated to be around 300,000, was much larger than anticipated. The event organizers were woefully unprepared for the sheer number of people descending upon the speedway.

A Recipe for Disaster: Hell's Angels and Alcohol

In a move that would later prove disastrous, the Hell's Angels motorcycle club was hired for security. They were given $500 worth of beer as payment for their services. This decision, driven by a misguided attempt to maintain the spirit of Woodstock, where the crowd had largely policed itself, backfired spectacularly.

The combination of the Hell's Angels and free-flowing alcohol resulted in a volatile mix. Fights broke out throughout the day, with the Angels often instigating and escalating the violence. The crowd, once a sea of peace and love, became a maelstrom of aggression and fear.

The Day the Music Died

By the time The Rolling Stones took the stage, the situation had spiraled out of control. As the band played "Under My Thumb," a fight erupted near the front of the stage. Meredith Hunter, an 18-year-old concertgoer, was stabbed to death by a member of the Hell's Angels in full view of the crowd.

Three other deaths occurred that day: two accidental, one a drowning in a nearby canal, and another a hit-and-run victim. The Altamont Speedway concert, intended to be a celebration of music and unity, had turned into a symbol of the death of the '60s era.

Five decades later, the Altamont Speedway concert remains a stark reminder of how quickly dreams can turn into nightmares. The event is a chilling testament to the darker side of human nature and the dangers of misguided idealism.

In the end, the Altamont Speedway concert served as a turning point in the cultural history of the 1960s. The idealistic dreams of the decade, once so vibrant and full of promise, were shattered on that fateful day in December, leaving behind a legacy of chaos and tragedy that still resonates today.