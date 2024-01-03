All Saints’ Episcopal Church Celebrates 125 Years of Resilience and Community Service

As All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Jensen Beach, Florida, marks its historic 125-year anniversary, it stands as a testament to the resilience and unity of its congregation. Pre-dating the establishment of Martin County in 1925, the church’s rich history is intertwined with the community it serves, having withstood hurricanes, a pandemic, and even acts of vandalism.

Adaptation and Endurance in Times of Crisis

From its inaugural service in 1898, All Saints’ Episcopal Church has been a beacon of faith for Jensen Beach. Yet, like many institutions worldwide, it faced an unprecedented challenge with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The church’s in-person services were halted, and both the church and its cemetery were victims of vandalism. But the strength of the congregation didn’t waver. Instead, they adapted, attending virtual Mass and meetings via the popular video conferencing platform, Zoom.

Stewardship and Community Engagement

Despite the pandemic, the church continued to serve the community by hosting three clinics to provide much-needed vaccinations. This action not only demonstrated the church’s commitment to the community’s welfare but also showcased its ability to pivot and address immediate needs.

A Place of History and Belonging

The cemetery, opened in 1899, is the resting place for local pioneers, including Capt. Henry E. Sewall. It is more than a burial ground—it is a concrete testament to the deep connection the church has with Jensen Beach’s history. Congregants like Louise Andrews, who found solace and a welcoming environment at the church after the loss of her husband, exemplify the sense of belonging the church continues to instill. After her experience, Andrews converted to Episcopalianism, further solidifying the church’s role as a pillar of support within the community.

As All Saints’ Episcopal Church celebrates 125 years of service, its focus remains on preserving its legacy and sharing messages of love and support. Despite the challenges, the church continues to be a vital part of the Jensen Beach community, upholding its longstanding commitment to its congregation and the broader community.