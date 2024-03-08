Afghanistan Remembers Marshal Fahim 10 Years On: Legacy of Peace and Unity

Today marks a significant milestone in Afghanistan's history, as leaders and citizens alike commemorate the 10th anniversary of Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim's death. Esteemed for his pivotal role in fostering peace, stability, and national unity, Fahim's contributions continue to resonate within the heart of Afghanistan.

Former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the former Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, have both lauded Fahim as an indelible figure in the nation's narrative.

Fahim's journey from a small village in Panjshir to becoming Afghanistan's First Vice-President and Minister of Defense is a testament to his dedication to his country. His academic pursuits in Islamic Sharia at the Arabic Institute of Kabul laid the groundwork for his future leadership roles. Fahim's tenure was marked by his efforts to promote inclusivity and peace, traits that Karzai and Abdullah underscored in their tributes. Despite the challenges Afghanistan faced, Fahim remained a beacon of hope, advocating for a society where equality and brotherhood prevailed.

Leadership through Turbulence

Following the Bonn Conference on Afghanistan, Fahim was appointed First Vice-President and Minister of Defense in Karzai's temporary government, a period that saw Afghanistan navigating through the aftermath of conflict and striving for stability.

His elevation to the rank of Marshal in 2002 was a recognition of his significant contributions. Political and military analysts reflect on Fahim's strategic acumen during the Russian invasion and his continuous efforts to manage Afghanistan's crises until his untimely death from a heart attack in 2014 at the age of 56.