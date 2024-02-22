A Taste of History: The Stissing House's Culinary Journey Through Time in Hudson Valley

Imagine stepping into a place where every brick, every beam, and every dish tells a story that spans over centuries. This is the experience one encounters at the Stissing House, an establishment that not only serves food but dishes out history in generous portions. Nestled in the heart of Hudson Valley, this inn has witnessed the evolution of America, from its early days to the present, making it a living museum of culinary heritage.

The Stissing House: A Legacy Preserved

Constructed in 1782, the Stissing House is one of the oldest continuously operating inns in the United States, embodying a rich tapestry of American history. It's a place where past and present converge, offering guests a chance to dine within walls that have stood the test of time. As a pivotal gathering spot, its claim to fame includes America's first domed ballroom, a structural marvel of its era. This historic landmark, which once teetered on the brink of demolition, underwent a transformative renovation in the 1990s, reemerging as a celebrated French restaurant. The preservation of the Stissing House is a testament to the community's dedication to safeguarding its historical treasures, ensuring that future generations can experience a piece of America's storied past.

A New Chapter with Chef Clare de Boer

The Stissing House recently welcomed a new chef/proprietor, Clare de Boer, whose culinary vision is breathing new life into this historic establishment. De Boer, known for her commitment to seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, has curated a menu that pays homage to the inn's heritage while infusing modern gastronomic flair. Her approach has garnered attention far and wide, attracting guests eager to savor dishes that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the soul. Among the inn's notable patrons is Martha Stewart, who, after a recent visit, lauded the restaurant for its delightful cuisine and charming atmosphere. Under de Boer's stewardship, the Stissing House is not just preserving history; it's making it, offering a dining experience that is both a tribute to the past and a celebration of the present.

The allure of the Stissing House extends beyond its historical significance and exceptional cuisine. It stands as a beacon for those who seek to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of American history while enjoying a meal that tells a story.