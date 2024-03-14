After its discovery in 2023 in central Turkey, a 3,300 - year-old clay tablet has revealed details of a "catastrophic" alien invasion of the Hittite Empire-one of the powerful states of the Bronze Age.

Kimiyoshi Matsumura, an archaeologist at the Japanese Institute of Anatolian Archaeology, found the small tablet in May last year at the poklukali Hittite ruins, located about 37 miles southeast of the Turkish capital Ankara.

The tablet also offers new insights into a darker chapter in the history of the Hittite empire that flourished in the present-day territories of Turkey, Syria and Iraq from 1650 BC to about 1200 BC.

Despite their importance, much about the Hittite Empires remains shrouded in mystery. This is mainly due to the fact that its language was not deciphered until the early twentieth century, in the Thirties of the twentieth century.

Also on the discovered tablet there are inscriptions in the Hittite and Hurrian languages detailing the devastating invasion that took place in four Hittite cities during a turbulent period of civil war, according to the British newspaper "The Sun".

A prayer for victory

Scientists believe that the tablet was used in a religious ceremony, perhaps it was an appeal for victory by the Hittite King.

Mark Weeden, assistant professor of ancient Middle Eastern Languages at University College London, translated the first six lines.

According to Weeden, the text says that four cities, including the capital Hattusa, are in a "catastrophe".

At the same time, the remaining 64 lines served as a prayer in the Hurrian language to ask for victory.

Sacred rituals

Scientists have noted that the Hurrian language was most likely used in religious ceremonies by the Hittites. The tablet seems to be a record of a sacred ritual performed by one of the Hittite Kings.

"The finding of the Horani tablet means that the religious rituals in pokloukali were performed by the Hittite King," Weeden said in an email. It indicates, at least, that the Hittite King came to pokloukali and performed the ritual".