18th Century British Warship HMS Tyger Identified Off Florida Keys

A wrecked seagoing vessel discovered off the coast near Dry Tortugas National Park has been officially identified as the HMS Tyger, a British warship from the 18th century.

This breakthrough comes after National Park Service archaeologists utilized new research techniques, confirming the ship's identity that first caught attention in 1993. The HMS Tyger, a Fourth-Rate, 50-gun frigate, met its fate in 1742, succumbing to the reefs while patrolling during the War of Jenkins' Ear between Britain and Spain.

Historic Discovery Through Modern Technology

Recent archaeological surveys conducted in 2021 played a pivotal role in this historic identification. Archaeologists discovered five cannons a few hundred yards from the main wreck site, alongside other artifacts distinctive to the HMS Tyger.

These findings, coupled with modern research methodologies and historical records, allowed the team to definitively confirm the ship's identity. Josh Marano, a maritime archaeologist, emphasized the significance of preserving such sites in place, highlighting how advancements in technology and research can lead to new discoveries on previously surveyed sites.

Following the wreck, approximately 300 crew members found themselves stranded for over two months on what is now known as Garden Key. Demonstrating remarkable resilience and ingenuity, the survivors constructed seagoing vessels from the salvaged remains of the HMS Tyger.

They then set a bold course through enemy waters, covering 700 miles to reach the safety of British-controlled Port Royal, Jamaica. This extraordinary journey not only underscores the survivors' determination but also adds a rich layer to the narrative of the HMS Tyger's final chapter.

Legacy and Ownership

The discovery of the HMS Tyger's remains not only provides a tangible connection to maritime history but also raises questions about the stewardship of such artifacts. As per international treaties, the wreckage and all associated artifacts are considered the sovereign property of the British government.

This designation ensures the preservation and respect of the site as a significant cultural and historical repository, offering valuable insights into 18th-century naval warfare, shipbuilding, and the broader geopolitical context of the era.

This identification of the HMS Tyger not only enriches our understanding of maritime history but also showcases the enduring importance of archaeological preservation. As technology evolves, so too does the potential to uncover new facets of our past, offering lessons and legacies that span beyond the confines of history books.