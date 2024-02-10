140 Years of Unity and Resilience: The M.E. Church Sewing Society of Cedar City

The M.E. Church sewing society of Cedar City, a beacon of resilience and community spirit, marks its 140th anniversary today. Founded by a group of resolute women, the society aimed to bolster the church's finances through their shared love of sewing and fellowship.

The Sewing Society: A Legacy of Unity and Perseverance

In an era when women's rights were a distant dream, these indomitable women carved out a space for themselves, demonstrating their resolve and resourcefulness. They gathered contributions in small round jugs, which were distributed among young ladies and girls. As the jugs filled, so did the coffers of the church, providing a vital lifeline.

On February 8th, the society will host an event at the residence of Mr. John C. Hart, where the jugs will be ceremoniously broken open. The occasion will feature readings by several young ladies, highlighting the society's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a love of learning.

A Century and a Half of Change: The Evolution of Community Institutions

The Fulton Public Library, established 115 years ago, has been a cornerstone of the community's intellectual life. Initially housing 587 volumes, the library has grown exponentially, thanks to the generosity of local donors.

Ninety years ago, the Ebenezer Baptist Church, a bastion of old-time religious songs and Civil War history, served as a spiritual sanctuary for the community. Services were held three Sundays a month, with the church's rich history and traditions drawing in the faithful.

Sixty-five years ago, the Fulton Steam Laundry building and the adjacent cafe were sold to the Backer Potato Chip Company, symbolizing the town's evolving economic landscape. The sale marked the beginning of an era of expansion for the chip company, which would go on to become a local institution.

Triumph Over Adversity: The Bentley Family's Story

Forty years ago, Bob Bentley and Sons Excavating, a family business, faced its darkest hour. While digging a sewer line on Blackburn Street in south Fulton, a near-fatal accident occurred. Bob Bentley was trapped under a wall of wet earth, but his sons and fellow excavators managed to rescue him.

The incident served as a stark reminder of the hazards faced by workers in this industry. Yet, it also highlighted the power of unity and the indomitable human spirit. Despite the odds, the Bentley family persevered, their business surviving and thriving in the face of adversity.

As the M.E. Church sewing society commemorates its 140th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the power of community and the enduring legacy of the women who founded it. Their story, interwoven with that of other local institutions, paints a vivid picture of a town that has weathered change and adversity, emerging stronger and more resilient.

From the quiet determination of the library's donors to the triumphant rescue of Bob Bentley, these tales underscore the indomitable human spirit that lies at the heart of every community. They serve as a reminder that, even in the face of adversity, unity, and perseverance can prevail.