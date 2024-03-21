1,000-Year-Old Bone Ice Skate Unearthed in Přerov, Moravia: A Glimpse into Medieval Transportation

Archaeologists from the central Moravian city of Přerov have made a groundbreaking discovery that sheds light on medieval transportation methods. During an excavation in the city's Upper Square, they found a 1,000-year-old ice skate crafted from animal bone, believed to be from the 10th or 11th century. This find not only offers insight into the daily lives of our ancestors but also highlights the innovative ways they adapted to their environment.

Discovery and Historical Context

The ice skate, identified as being made from the shin bone of a horse, was discovered among fragments of pottery dating back to the same era, providing a precise timeframe for the artifact. Archaeologist Zdeněk Schenk from the Comenius Museum in Přerov explained the unique features of the skate, including its specific shape and the holes drilled at each end for attaching it to footwear or sledges. This discovery is significant as it occurred in a location that once housed a fortress under the rule of Polish King Boleslav the Brave, suggesting the skate's role in the military and civilian life of medieval Moravia.

Function and Significance

Unlike modern ice skates used for recreation, these bone skates served a practical purpose, facilitating the movement of people and goods across frozen surfaces during winter months. The inhabitants of the region used sticks to propel themselves forward while wearing these skates, or attached them to sledges for transporting heavier loads. The finding in Přerov is not isolated; similar artifacts have been discovered across Europe, particularly in Viking settlements, indicating a widespread practice of ice skating for transportation in the medieval period.