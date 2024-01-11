en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Historic $100 Million Donation Received by UNCF to Boost HBCUs

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Historic $100 Million Donation Received by UNCF to Boost HBCUs

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has received an unprecedented donation of $100 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. This historic contribution marks the largest unrestricted gift to the 37 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the UNCF’s network in 80 years. This generous contribution is part of a broader $1 billion capital campaign initiated by the UNCF to bolster the financial stability and augment the student enrollment at HBCUs.

Aiming to Bridge the Racial Wealth Gap

Another crucial goal of the campaign is to raise $370 million for a shared endowment that would serve as a permanent financial asset for the HBCUs. This endowment is envisioned to provide a monetary cushion for the institutions and aid in addressing the racial wealth gap. This gap, often overlooked but significant, contributes significantly to the financial challenges faced by HBCUs, which typically have considerably smaller endowments than predominantly white institutions (PWIs).

According to The Century Foundation, private PWIs have endowments seven times larger than private HBCUs, and public PWIs have endowments three times larger than public HBCUs. Despite these disparities, HBCUs have observed a rise in donations and enrollment in recent years, driven in part by racial justice movements.

An Enduring Impact on HBCUs

The UNCF and its member institutions have expressed profound gratitude for the Lilly Endowment’s support. The impact of this donation is expected to be substantial and long-lasting, potentially altering the financial trajectory of HBCUs and significantly improving the lives of their students.

This impressive grant follows a previous $50 million donation from Lilly Endowment in 2015. The earlier donation funded the UNCF’s Career Pathways Initiative, a program designed to improve career outcomes for HBCU students.

With this recent donation, the UNCF continues its tireless work to support and uplift HBCUs and their students, while also contributing to the broader fight against racial disparities in education and wealth.

0
Education United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
7 mins ago
School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years with Global Expansion
The year 2023 marked the 25th anniversary of the School of Rock, a performance-based music education franchise that has seen significant growth. The brand has expanded its global footprint by nearly 20%, awarding 27 new franchise agreements and operating 282 domestic and 77 international schools across 15 markets. A surge in student enrollment by 195%
School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years with Global Expansion
Unaccredited Institutions Jeopardize Ghana's Tertiary Education Landscape
46 mins ago
Unaccredited Institutions Jeopardize Ghana's Tertiary Education Landscape
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
48 mins ago
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
13 mins ago
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
Teacher Shortage Triggers Global Recruitment: A Crisis in the Making?
26 mins ago
Teacher Shortage Triggers Global Recruitment: A Crisis in the Making?
Czech Foundations: Paving the Way for Global Education
29 mins ago
Czech Foundations: Paving the Way for Global Education
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
3 mins
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
6 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
6 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
11 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
11 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
12 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
12 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
12 mins
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
12 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
40 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app