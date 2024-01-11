en English
BNN Newsroom

Highway Safety Signs: A Dash of Humor to Drive Safe

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Highway Safety Signs: A Dash of Humor to Drive Safe

Highways across the United States are lighting up with a new trend – electronic safety signs are displaying humorous, often ‘dad joke’-like messages to promote safe driving habits. A lighthearted approach to convey traffic safety reminders, the signs are designed to catch the attention of drivers and, hopefully, etch these critical reminders into their minds. For instance, Massachusetts displayed a playful reminder to use turn signals with ‘Use Yah Blinkah,’ Utah issued a warning against drunk driving with ‘Driving Basted is for Turkeys,’ and Arizona rolled out a festive message to use headlights, ‘Use headlights like Rudolph uses his red nose.’

The Humor in Safety

On the surface, these messages may appear to be comical interpretations of typically dry safety reminders. However, they serve a critical purpose – to make important, often overlooked safety practices memorable. These signs are part of a broader trend where humor is being used as an effective communication tool to convey important information and warnings. The same phenomenon can be observed on a popular Facebook page ‘Funny Warning Signs,’ where users share images of hilarious signs they’ve encountered.

Funny Warning Signs: A Growing Trend

The ‘Funny Warning Signs’ Facebook group has rapidly become a hub for laughter and amusement. Members from all corners of the globe share their encounters with humorous signage, turning mundane warnings into sources of joy and hilarity. The group is a testament to the power of humor in transforming dry, often ignored messages into something engaging and memorable.

Not Everyone is Amused

While these comedic signs seem to be a hit with the public, not everyone shares the enthusiasm. The federal government, in particular, appears to have reservations about the use of humor in these electronic highway safety signs. The reasons for this disapproval are not explicitly stated, but it could be due to concerns about maintaining a serious tone in safety communications or ensuring that messages are clear and not distracting to drivers.

BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

