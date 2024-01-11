en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

High-Speed Car Chase Ends with Arrests near Perth Airport

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
High-Speed Car Chase Ends with Arrests near Perth Airport

Two men were apprehended by Cannington detectives on a Thursday afternoon, concluding a high-speed car chase that began in Thornlie and ended near Perth Airport. The dramatic pursuit through Perth streets highlighted the relentless efforts of law enforcement in ensuring public safety.

High-Speed Pursuit: Thornlie to Perth Airport

The chase marked an adrenaline-pumping sequence as the suspects dashed through various suburbs, with law enforcement hot on their heels. The incident began in Thornlie, a suburb in Perth, and concluded near Perth Airport. The pursuit’s high stakes and the skillful navigation of the detectives ensured the suspects’ apprehension, demonstrating the police’s commitment to maintaining order and tranquility.

The Arrest: Swift Action and Public Safety

The Cannington detectives’ efficient and decisive action resulted in the two men’s arrest. The suspects were quickly taken into custody, and the incident concluded without any injuries or significant public disturbances. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, but the detectives’ swift response underscores their dedication to safeguarding the community.

Digital Subscriptions: Advantages and Exclusivity

Details of this thrilling chase and other similar incidents are available to digital subscribers. Subscribers have access to a wealth of benefits, including true crime series, video channels, podcasts, breaking news updates, exclusive competitions, and discounts on various services. These advantages extend to movie tickets, dining, popular attractions, and a rewards program, enhancing the subscribers’ experience and providing them with exclusive content.

The website uses cookies to improve user experience and analyze traffic. For more information, readers are directed to the site’s Cookies Guide. Continued use of the site signifies the acceptance of cookies.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
10 seconds ago
Papua New Guinea Protests Escalate into Deadly Riots
Discontent has erupted into violence in Papua New Guinea following a series of demonstrations led by a coalition of soldiers, police officers, and prison guards. Sparked by an alleged administrative error resulting in a pay cut, the protests have since escalated into full-blown rioting, especially in the capital city, Port Moresby. The chaos has seen
Papua New Guinea Protests Escalate into Deadly Riots
Electoral Commission Transition: A Learning Opportunity for New Commissioners
24 seconds ago
Electoral Commission Transition: A Learning Opportunity for New Commissioners
Huayou Cobalt Evaluates Progress at Askari Metals' Lithium Project in Namibia
33 seconds ago
Huayou Cobalt Evaluates Progress at Askari Metals' Lithium Project in Namibia
NHS Nurse Convicted for Faking Assault and Wasting Police Resources
12 seconds ago
NHS Nurse Convicted for Faking Assault and Wasting Police Resources
Senator Fetterman's Shifting Perception & Ní Ghrálaigh's Plea for Gaza: A Study in Changing Perspectives
12 seconds ago
Senator Fetterman's Shifting Perception & Ní Ghrálaigh's Plea for Gaza: A Study in Changing Perspectives
Kenya's ETA System Rakes in USD 1 Million in a Week, Following Visa Abolishment Announcement
21 seconds ago
Kenya's ETA System Rakes in USD 1 Million in a Week, Following Visa Abolishment Announcement
Latest Headlines
World News
Massive Demonstrations in Poland Protest Government's Unconstitutional Actions
2 mins
Massive Demonstrations in Poland Protest Government's Unconstitutional Actions
Polish Pair's Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final
3 mins
Polish Pair's Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
3 mins
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
3 mins
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
4 mins
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions
4 mins
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
5 mins
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
5 mins
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
5 mins
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
5 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
49 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app