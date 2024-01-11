en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Heroic Rescue Operation Takes Dangerous Turn in North Carolina Storms

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Heroic Rescue Operation Takes Dangerous Turn in North Carolina Storms

In a brave display of selflessness under duress, a water rescue operation on the French Broad River in North Carolina took a harrowing turn when first responders from Connestee Fire Rescue Inc. were swept away while trying to reach stranded boaters amidst severe storms on January 9. The crew members faced the wrath of nature’s fury as they were carried downstream in the strong currents, their boat capsizing and becoming trapped against a bridge.

Rescue Amidst the Storm

Reports of people screaming near a frequently flooded area in Transylvania County triggered the operation. The aim was to assist an isolated group, cut off by the rising floodwaters, who were attempting to reach their livestock. The situation quickly escalated as the boat carrying three rescuers overturned in the tumultuous waters, highlighting the perils of swift water rescues, especially at night.

Against the Currents

Two of the crew members managed to swim to safety, while two others were swept downstream but found temporary refuge until further help arrived. The fifth rescuer was carried about 150 yards downstream before he too managed to reach safety. The incident underlines the inherent risks that first responders are willing to take to save lives, even when their own lives hang in the balance.

Towards Safety and Recovery

Despite the ordeal, all members of the rescue team, including volunteers from Connestee Fire Rescue, Rosman Fire Rescue, and Transylvania County Rescue Squad, were hospitalized with only mild hypothermia and no major injuries. The individuals they were attempting to rescue also reached safety and received treatment. Connestee Fire Rescue, located near Asheville, commended the volunteers for their life-saving efforts.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
7 seconds ago
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
During the groundbreaking ceremony for the Gangapur lift irrigation project in Arapur, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray for his comments on hypothetical actions during his tenure. Fadnavis retorted that Thackeray, who allegedly remained homebound, would do better focusing on writing essays about what he might have done. A
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
Asia's No.1 Chef Unveils His Chiang Mai Dining Guide
40 seconds ago
Asia's No.1 Chef Unveils His Chiang Mai Dining Guide
Ex-US State Department Official Discusses Sexual Violence in Israel and UN's Response
44 seconds ago
Ex-US State Department Official Discusses Sexual Violence in Israel and UN's Response
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Sees Significant Advancements and Changes
9 seconds ago
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Sees Significant Advancements and Changes
Rescuers Swept Away During Flood Rescue Operation in North Carolina
19 seconds ago
Rescuers Swept Away During Flood Rescue Operation in North Carolina
House Demolitions in Gaza: A Continuation of Israeli Military Operations
23 seconds ago
House Demolitions in Gaza: A Continuation of Israeli Military Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
5 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
6 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
6 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
6 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
6 mins
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
6 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
6 mins
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
6 mins
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
7 mins
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
34 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app