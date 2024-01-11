en English
BNN Newsroom

Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India’s Republic Day 2024

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024

As the clock ticks down to India’s 2024 Republic Day celebration, security measures across the country are being ramped up. In the northernmost region of India, Jammu and Kashmir, heightened security protocols are being enforced, with extensive vehicle checks being conducted in Srinagar.

Security: A Top Priority

The increased security is a standard precaution to ensure public safety during national celebrations, particularly in regions like Jammu and Kashmir that have witnessed unrest and security challenges in the past. Vehicle checks are part of the measures aimed at preventing the transportation of illegal materials or individuals who could disrupt the peace during the Republic Day celebrations. These measures reflect the authorities’ commitment to maintaining peace and order during important events like Republic Day, which marks the date when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, turning the nation into a newly formed republic.

Delhi Police Conducts Mock Drill

Meanwhile, in the capital city of Delhi, the East District Police conducted a mock drill at the Akshardham Temple to evaluate readiness for diverse crisis situations and enhance overall security preparedness for the Republic Day. This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the celebrations, and the BSF’s all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a formal invitation to Macron, and a total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024.

IGP Kashmir Calls for Vigilance

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V. K Birdi, has urged for stringent action against individuals found involved in anti-peace activities and emphasized the need for comprehensive counter measures to tackle terror crime incidents. Birdi stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance against suspicious elements providing support to terrorist activities. During his visit to Police district Awantipora, he inspected critical elements, crime data and statistics, and urged for better management of Police Station records. Birdi also highlighted the importance of fostering a strong and positive relationship between the police force and the community it serves, and expressed appreciation for the dedication and hard work exhibited by the Police personnel.

BNN Newsroom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

BNN Newsroom

