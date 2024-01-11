Heather Mack Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy in Mother’s Bali Murder

In a recent development, Heather Mack, 28, has pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to kill a U.S. citizen on foreign soil. This plea is connected to the brutal 2014 murder of her mother, Sheila Von Wiese Mack, in Bali.

The heinous crime was committed by Mack and her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, who physically assaulted Von Wiese Mack to death.

Prosecutors are advocating for a 28-year prison sentence for Mack. They argue that she has demonstrated little remorse for her actions and is attempting to benefit financially from her crime through media deals.

The prosecution’s request was formally made in a comprehensive 47-page court filing where they emphasized the viciousness of the murder and the physical and emotional pain endured by Von Wiese Mack.

Images of the injuries inflicted upon her mother in the years prior to her death were also included in the filing.